Sky in MS in December will have the most anticipated meteor shower of the year and the passage of a comet · Jornal Midiamax

The last month of the year will be quite a month for space fans. O astronomical calendar it is full of interesting events such as two ‘tourist’ missions to space, one of the most awaited meteor showers of the year and a comet that promises to put on a real show in the sky of Mato Grosso do Sul.

In addition, there will be a total eclipse of the sun that, unfortunately, cannot be seen in Brazil.

See below for the most important astronomical events for the month of December.

December 4th: The only total solar eclipse of the year (and last until 2023) will only be visible in Antarctica, but it is worth remembering here, as it is a very important event for astronomy lovers.

December 6th: conjunction between the Moon and Venus. This means that it will be possible to see the two stars ‘together’ in the sky. Venus will be above and a little to the right of the crescent moon. To visualize the phenomenon, look for the pair on the horizon to the west, just after sunset.

December 7th: now it’s the Moon’s turn to pair with Saturn. The two can also be seen close together on the western horizon just after sunset. Remembering that the planet will also be a little above and to the right of our natural satellite.

December 8th: There will be a Russian rocket launch with two ‘tourists’: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and video producer Yozo Hirano, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

December 13th to 14th: will be the peak of the annual rain of the geminid meteors, one of the best of the year, which will be active between the 4th and the 17th of December, but will peak on the 13th and 14. The meteors will be visible from 19:46 (MS0 time, when their apparent point of origin appears in the horizon to the northeast. However, the best observation time will be around 1 am, when the aforementioned constellation will be at its highest point in the sky.

According to estimates from the In the Sky website, under ideal conditions (clean and dark skies, away from the light pollution of cities) up to 79 meteors can be seen per hour. However, the Moon, which will be 78% lit, can significantly hinder the visualization of the weaker ones.



Comet ‘Leonard’ has already been spotted by the Deep Heaven Project

December 15th: O ‘Leonard’ comet should start to be visible in Brazil, always after sunset, towards the west. However, depending on the observer’s position, the comet can be seen earlier.

December 21: A solstice occurs at 12:59GMT, marking the first day of summer in the southern hemisphere and the beginning of winter in the northern hemisphere.