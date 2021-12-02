soap opera has 4 recorded endings

Ravi (Juan Paiva), from Um Lugar ao Sol, will not die at the end of the 9 pm soap opera. After rumors that the driver would have a tragic ending in the last chapter of the serial, the author Lícia Manzo revealed to viewers that Christian’s friend (Cauã Reymond) is extremely important to the plot. But what will be the end of Ravi in ​​A Place in the Sun?

What is the ending of Ravi in ​​A Place in the Sun?

According to the author Lícia Manzo, Juan Paiva recorded four endings for his character — with only one option showing the tragic end of the character. This, however, is already 100% discarded by production. That’s because Manzo realized that Joy’s boyfriend (Lara Tremouroux) is a key character in the plot. The information was revealed first hand in an interview with journalist Patrícia Kogut’s column, from O Globo.

“Ravi has a lot of strength and charisma. I soon decided that I would not use that outcome. He is Christian’s moral mainstay, the only one able to stop this man. As I wrote, the character spoke for itself and imposed itself”, revealed Lícia to the newspaper.

In the alternate ending in which Ravi dies, the boy would be in a car accident right after an ugly fight with Christian. The driver would be taken to hospital, but his condition would be very serious and for that reason the doctors would not be able to save him. Luckily for the fans, this will not be shown on the small screens.

Ravi on the 9pm soap opera

In the story of the 9 pm soap opera, Ravi grew up with Christian at the shelter in Goiânia. At the age of 18, the young man went to meet his foster brother in Rio de Janeiro, where he found a new life.

However, everything changed when his friend assumed the identity of his twin brother, Renato. As a result, Ravi needed to erase his past: he became a driver for the Asuncion family and cut off all ties with his old friends — including Lara (Andréia Horta).

After some time, the boy met Joy. And as soon as Chico’s graffiti artist gets pregnant, the boy starts to get hopeful about the possibility of finally having a real family, something he’s always been denied.