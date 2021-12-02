Solana Cryptocurrency (SOL) has the potential to go higher, spearheads a ‘digital revolution’ and puts ethereum on ‘alert’

As of Monday (29), the cryptoactive brokerage Bitcoin Market will make available for trading one of the biggest projects in the cryptocurrency market in the world, the Solana (SOL). The asset was already traded on the Brazilian exchange NovaDAX, as well as on Binance, Coinbase and other houses.

This crypto is focused on second-tier solutions, that is, a structure created on top of a blockchain system to increase transaction speed and solve the difficulties in demanding technological systems.

She is responsible, for example, for the intelligence behind the Star Atlas game, represented by the crypto POLIS. In it, the user plays to earn money. This is helping to revolutionize the gaming world – and putting good money in the pockets of many investors. Check out:

But that’s not just what Solana represents: she’s putting Ethereum on alert

With the title of 5th largest crypto on the market, Solana has been placing itself as one of the main alternative blockchains to ethereum (ETH). After all, the scalability problems of the second largest digital currency in the world made room for other initiatives to emerge.

To give you an idea of ​​what I’m talking about, while Solana can process around 65,000 transactions per second, ethereum is capable of 15.

“This is a cryptocurrency you can’t ignore. Decentralized applications are here to stay, and due to its capacity, it has great potential to take over this segment. It is an important challenge for ethereum”, says the Bitcoin Market New Business Director. Fabricio Tota, in an exclusive conversation with Seu Dinheiro.

But what is Solana like in practice?

You already know that this cryptocurrency is responsible for the technology behind the Star Atlas, but its purpose goes far beyond. Like ethereum, it supports so-called smart contracts, allowing the creation of initiatives in decentralized finance (DeFis), internet 3.0 (Web3) and digital certificates (NFTs). All of this has revolutionized digital media, as it brings more anonymity and efficiency to technology systems.

In other words, programmers, through Solana, are able to create games, financial systems, decentralized social networks (whose data is not at the mercy of large corporations) and much more.

Many of the projects, although they have already received millions of investments, are still in their infancy and undergoing tests and updates to improve themselves. After all, these are new initiatives, just as computers were in the 1990s. See examples:

Be a : is a decentralized, non-custodant (DEX) crypto-asset broker known for its transaction speed and low fees, thanks to Solana’s technology. In the year, it has risen about 600% in the cryptomarket;

: is a decentralized, non-custodant (DEX) crypto-asset broker known for its transaction speed and low fees, thanks to Solana’s technology. In the year, it has risen about 600% in the cryptomarket; solanium : is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on Solana’s blockchain. Available in the cryptomarket since June 2021, it has already risen 570%;

: is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on Solana’s blockchain. Available in the cryptomarket since June 2021, it has already risen 570%; Tulip Protocol or Tulip Garden: is a cryptocurrency income aggregator, also characterized by being fast and with attractive rates. Available on the crypto market since June, its token has more than doubled in value;

