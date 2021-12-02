Solange and Rico criticize and call Dayane superb

In the external area of ​​the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes criticized Dayane Mello for having a superb posture in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize on the reality show.

“A Day is very superb,” ​​fired Solange Gomes. “Friend, I’m so scared [dessa roça]. Please Brazil. She is very superb,” ​​agreed Rico Melquiades. “Too superb,” ​​added the former Gugu bath.

Aline Mineiro, in turn, said that she thought it was very strange that the model had decided to go hunting allies in all corners of “A Fazenda 13”.

I think there are some pretty crazy changes to it. Stay here, stay there and this is crazy.

“Friend, this one stays there, stays here, she wants to show that she is a good woman”, warned Rico Melquiades. “There’s no change, no. It’s her game. She forces sympathy and charisma and she doesn’t,” said Solange Gomes. “That’s crazy,” said Aline.

Rico Melquiades ended the matter saying that he wants the return of Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari – and, consequently, the elimination of Dayane Mello in the 11th field of the reality show.

Guys, you have to go back.

“Don’t even tell me, Rico. Fourth farm,” Solange Gomes said.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality? 18.24% 40.84% 40.93% Total of 25500 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

The Farm: Aline takes out extension and takes on natural threads! See before and after.