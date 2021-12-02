Solange and Rico criticize and call Dayane superb

In the external area of the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes criticized Dayane Mello for having a superb posture in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize on the reality show.
“A Day is very superb,” fired Solange Gomes. “Friend, I’m so scared [dessa roça]. Please Brazil. She is very superb,” agreed Rico Melquiades. “Too superb,” added the former Gugu bath.
Aline Mineiro, in turn, said that she thought it was very strange that the model had decided to go hunting allies in all corners of “A Fazenda 13”.
I think there are some pretty crazy changes to it. Stay here, stay there and this is crazy.
“Friend, this one stays there, stays here, she wants to show that she is a good woman”, warned Rico Melquiades. “There’s no change, no. It’s her game. She forces sympathy and charisma and she doesn’t,” said Solange Gomes. “That’s crazy,” said Aline.
Rico Melquiades ended the matter saying that he wants the return of Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari – and, consequently, the elimination of Dayane Mello in the 11th field of the reality show.
Guys, you have to go back.
“Don’t even tell me, Rico. Fourth farm,” Solange Gomes said.
The Farm: Aline takes out extension and takes on natural threads! See before and after.
A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro is part of the team of “A Fazenda 13”
Aline had hair extension and bet on accessories and hairstyles to complete the look.
Many thought that this was the natural hair of the person.
Aline’s stretch left the strands down to her back.
The man’s hair was very full and defined.
A Fazenda 2021: With the help of Day and Rico, Aline Mineiro removes hair extension
A Fazenda 2021: With the help of Day and Rico, Aline Mineiro removes hair extension
A Fazenda 2021: With the help of Day and Rico, Aline Mineiro removes hair extension
Aline enjoyed the new look with the short yarns and the pedestrians praised it.
Aline’s natural hair is very short!
Aline talks to Marina with her new look.
The Farm 2021: Bil praises Aline’s new look
Aline told pedestrians that she is still getting used to the new look