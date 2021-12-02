Sophie Charlotte reacts to the hilarious ‘Ti Ti Ti’ meme and reveals behind the scenes: “I thought we were going to re-record”

A meme is born! Overnight, Sophie Charlotte became the newest viral on social media! Netizens rescued hilarious scenes of the actress in “Ti Ti Ti”, which dominated the web this week and have already gained versions as funny as the original video. In conversation with the hugogloss.com, the star told how was the backstage of the scene and even revealed what was his reaction when seeing that the images are booming on the internet. “I’m having fun with this unfolding, laughing together”, he stated.

Sophie played the ambitious Stéfany in the remake of “Ti Ti Ti”, which aired in 2010. The character lived in conflicts with her aunt, Nicole (Elizângela), and cousin Desirée (Mayana Neiva). The video that went viral is precisely one of those bullshits. Stefany appears with his mouth full, eating a huge loaf of bread on the recording, until his aunt slaps him across the face. Sophie, then, had a fit of laughter at the situation, while Elizângela followed her work. The actress took the scene to the end, despite the moment worthy of a “Falha Nossa”. Watch:

Get your stuff and get out of my house now, you’re not here anymore! pic.twitter.com/7trt7lxCJg — novels collection (@acervonovelas) November 27, 2021

To hugogloss.com, Sophie said she was quite surprised by the current repercussions of a scene she made years ago. “But I think it’s great, because to be able to laugh at a time like this, it’s a relief. This Stéfany character, which was written by Maria Adelaide Amaral and Vincet Villari, was already very mocking. And then the direction of the dear and brilliant Jorge Fernando turned this into a delicious game. On that day, especially, he went way beyond that, because that was his idea. There was a loaf of bread and, just before we recorded it, he said, ‘I want you to take a bite out of that loaf!’ And I went!”, he remembered, with laughter.

“Jorge liked to challenge us to the scenic game and then the thing was to surf that wave. So I took this bite and I didn’t think much of what to do”, she continued, giving more details about how scenes involving food are made. “Usually, in a scene with food, we pretend to be eating, give a trick to be able to speak without having food in your mouth. But in this case I took the bite and didn’t know what to do! I did the scene until the end, I burst out laughing, obviously, that was also in line with the character. I just thought we were going to re-record it”, she confessed.

To the actress’s dismay, the sequence was not remade. “When the scene ended, I said: ‘Hey, Jorginho, let’s do it again, right?’ And he: ‘No, it’s done. It’s recorded’. I didn’t believe he was going to air it, but he did. And that just shows how brilliant Jorge Fernando always was. Bold, funny, committed only to fun, and that passed to the public too”, evaluated Charlotte, who also tore up praise for her co-star.

“Of course I also need to talk about Elizângela, who is wonderful. I owe her a lot for this soap opera. It was a delight to act with her, making fun of her and holding the wave, serious. She is very affectionate, a great actress and I am very happy to have worked with her. I want to know what she thinks about this meme too, it’s too curious. I’m enjoying the ramifications of this, laughing along. The internet really is amazing”, finished, good-natured.

Web laughs and multiplies memes

And it’s not just the artist who is enjoying this story, ok?! The audience is loving it too! And as Brazil is a veritable meme machine, it didn’t take long for the most diverse versions of the video to appear. In addition to new dubs and dialogues for tapão and bread, the image of Sophie with her mouth full has already become art on the Internet. It’s her making history with a simple bread roll!

Sophie charlotte of mine was inspired to produce this pearl pic.twitter.com/YTqKZFhJgd — Prof. Sara | Plein Air (@saratatianej) November 30, 2021

I skipped lunch on my break today to make sophie charlotte eating bread pic.twitter.com/0r0zLzXBmb — doego (@diegocsoliveira) November 29, 2021

eating the bread that sophie charlotte kneaded pic.twitter.com/pgI1QZsVLb — pitoreixco (@pitoreixco) November 29, 2021

bread multiverse

Film buff or not, everyone knew the scene on Twitter! The parallels of this video with several other bun icons in the meme world also quickly popped up. We can almost say that we have a bread multiverse – or is it a “bread verse” of memes? In any case, internet users unleashed their creativity and Sophie’s meme has turned into something crazy – very Dada, surreal, super contemporary. You can’t understand anything! Hahahaha

I must have spent about 10 minutes laughing at Sophie Charlotte eating bread kkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/osREW2uDwN — BRNRD™ (@BernardoMarqu3s) November 29, 2021

I keep thinking about Sophie charlotte at home seeing that she’s going viral in the internet’s lgbt bubble with a random 15 sec scene from a soap opera she recorded 11 years ago pic.twitter.com/vcGhMm6Inz — yago (@yagodnv) November 29, 2021

straight from a lynch movie pic.twitter.com/CZX6kLNE8D — saul (@mesmerazing) November 30, 2021

zipper on them

Even a ending of “Ti Ti Ti” went viral with the presence of Sophie Charlotte. A scene of Stéfany all stretched out on the bed, pretending to be depressed, also hit the web, making the soap opera people’s fun. Just spy:

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk as CAN 11 years later sophie charlotte hitar so much with this novel pic.twitter.com/BlGpyNWG2D — samu (@salejdr) November 29, 2021

sophie charlotte out of context in the soap opera tititi (2010) pic.twitter.com/SWZujYv8MC — 𝖑𝖚𝖎𝖘 (@oboynoveleiro) November 29, 2021

good night guys I went pic.twitter.com/P16roUzkED — João Luiz 🏳️‍🌈💉 (@joaoluizpedrosa) November 30, 2021

new muse of memes

The repercussion was so great that even Emily, from “Emily in Paris”, appeared in a hilarious montage eating the big big mouth that “Ti Ti Ti” crushed. But the bizarre memes with Sophie even reached “Fina Estampa”, in yet another surreal web joke.

sophie charlotte muse of neo digital dadaismpic.twitter.com/WEP4Ss9TKf — gaara directing the movie dune (@KiIIerBea) November 29, 2021

In the end, everyone recognized one thing: “Nobody on Brazilian TV caught more than Sophie Charlotte in this soap opera”.

no one on brazilian tv caught more than sophie charlotte in this soap opera pic.twitter.com/gAmut1eaDB — matheus (@whomath) November 30, 2021

Without a doubt, we already have the new patroness of memes! After Gretchen, Inês Brasil and the recent wave of Alinne Moraes, it’s time for Sophie to entertain the audience.

Alinne Moraes passing the gifstar actress baton to Sophie Charlotte pic.twitter.com/1pPVMqH35D — chantal (@scwpeople) November 29, 2021

Amen, soap operas and their perfect memes!