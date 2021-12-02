Soybeans and corn in Paraná should grow

The production of grains, such as soybeans and corn, in Paraná may reach 25.61 million tons in the 2021/2022 summer harvest. If confirmed, the volume will be 10% greater than that of the 2020/2021 harvest. The data are from a monthly report by the Department of Rural Economy (Deral), of the Paraná Department of Agriculture.

According to Norberto Ortigara, Paraná’s agriculture secretary, it was the rains, more regular this year, in September, October and November, that allowed farmers to start planting soybean and corn fields within the ideal planting window.

“Our production projection has increased by almost 300,000 tonnes compared to what we thought two months ago,” he said.

In the report, Deral pointed out that the state should produce 20.98 million tons of soy, 6% more than in the previous harvest, while summer corn may increase 35%, reaching 4.2 million tons. Corn has two crops in Brazil, one summer and one winter.

more productive corn

Last season, weather adversities brought down corn production across the country. Now, with the rains, the planting of cereal in Paraná, which is the second largest producer in the country, after Mato Grosso, has already ended. Deral indicated that, depending on the development of local crops, the projected average productivity is 9,750 kg per hectare.

Due to high cereal prices on the international market, producers bet high on the crop in this harvest and the area cultivated with corn is estimated at 430,000 hectares, 15% above the area of ​​the previous harvest.

According to Edmar Gervásio, analyst at Deral, cereal prices have even fallen in recent months, but are still very attractive for the producer. Last week, farmers sold corn, on average, for R$ 76 (60 kg bag) and this value is 12% higher than in November 2020 and 61% above the 2020 average price.

Soybeans from Paraná – According to a report by Deral, as of November 25th, 5.47 million hectares had already been planted with soy. This area represents 97% of the total that will be sown in Paraná this year (5.62 million hectares in total). The expected production for the oilseed is 20.98 million tons, 6% more than in the last harvest.

Until November, 8% of soy production (1.72 million tons) had already been sold. At the same time last year, 42% of the crop was already sold and, according to the economist at Deral, Marcelo Garrido, producers are holding back sales in anticipation of higher soybean prices.

Last week, a 60-kilogram sack of soy was being sold for R$152, 3% above the 2020 price, but it is a lower price than the average of recent months.

other grains

The Deral report also informed that 99% of the area planted with beans, estimated at 140,000 hectares, is already planted and, according to the agency’s technicians, 82% of the crops are in good condition and 18% deserve attention. The volume of beans produced in Paraná may reach 276.1 thousand tons, an increase of 7% compared to last year, but this area is 8% smaller.

According to agronomist from Deral Carlos Alberto Salvador, the weather in November, when many areas are in the flowering stage, impacted the development of the crop, with less rain and higher temperatures. “In the Francisco Beltrão region, for example, 60% of the crops are in average conditions. Now, we depend on the weather to have a good harvest,” he explains.

Until last week, the average price received by farmers was R$ 253.37 for a 60 kg bag of colored beans (small bean, polka dot, black bean, jalo, white, pink) and R$ 225.48 for black beans . According to Salvador, Paraná registers a reduction in these values ​​compared to the first semester, mainly because the consumption of beans is falling in Brazil.

The state is still a large producer of cassava, responsible for 70% of the national cassava. In the 2021/2022 harvest, it should plant 128.4 thousand hectares and production should reach 2.9 million tons, 10% less than last year. A ton of cassava, today, costs R$ 602, 35% more than in November 2020. The bag of cassava starch, on the other hand, is being sold for R$ 84 and the one of raw flour, for R$ 128. These two products are sold in 50-kilogram bags.