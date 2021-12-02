SP gives up on allowing use of masks in open places

By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government of the State of São Paulo has backed away from the decision to make the use of masks in open places more flexible as of December 11, citing the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, the state administration announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the São Paulo government, the retreat met the recommendation made by the scientific committee that advises the state management in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, after Governor João Doria (PSDB) asked for a new assessment of the group because of Ômicron.

“We decided to adopt this measure out of prudence with the epidemiological scenario in the State. All numbers show that the pandemic is receding in São Paulo, but let’s opt for precaution. Our greatest commitment is to the health of the population,” said Doria, according to a statement.

When reassessing the flexibility of the use of masks, the scientific committee pointed out the uncertainties surrounding Ômicron, initially detected in South Africa and which has already had cases in several countries, including Brazil, with three confirmations in travelers who came from Africa, all of them residents of the State of São Paulo.

Ômicron has raised concerns from scientists and the financial market because of the large number of mutations it has in the spike protein, used by the coronavirus to infect cells. Fears are that the new strain may bypass the immunity induced by existing vaccines.

However, some vaccine manufacturers have stated that while immunizers may be less effective against Ômicron, they are likely to protect those infected with the new variant from severe Covid-19 conditions that lead to hospitalization and death.

South African experts pointed out that, so far, Ômicron cases in the country have led to mild cases of the disease. However, scientists warn that more studies are needed on the new strain to answer the many questions that still surround it.

