SP government backs down and gives up on allowing outdoor mask use in December | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo backed down and gave up on allowing the use of masks in outdoor environments, a measure that was scheduled to take effect on December 11th.

The announcement was made this Thursday (2) by Governor João Doria, who is in New York, United States, on business.

City Hall of São Paulo decides to cancel New Year’s Eve 2022 and maintain mandatory use of masks

the use will remain mandatory in all environments, whether outdoors or indoors and on public transport, including inside bus stations and terminals.

The confirmation of three cases of the omicron variant on Wednesday (30) made the scientific committee that guides the administration of João Doria (PSDB) to postpone the flexibility.

“In the recommendation made to the Government of São Paulo, the Scientific Committee pointed out that there are uncertainties regarding the impact of the omicron variant on the eve of the end of the year. The Christmas and New Year periods usually cause large agglomerations, which facilitates the transmission of respiratory diseases like Covid-19”, says the note by the state administration.

The decision was also published on João Doria’s profile on social media.

“Following the recommendation of the Scientific Committee, the state of SP will maintain the requirement for the use of masks in open spaces. All the numbers show that the pandemic is receding in São Paulo, but we are going to opt for precaution. Our greatest commitment is to health. of the population.”

The release of the obligation was announced last week by the state management, even without, at the time, having reached the goals stipulated by the health department itself to reduce the pandemic indicators.

This Thursday, the state had already achieved some of the established indicators. The number of deaths, however, remains above the one determined by the government to relax the rule.

The daily moving average of deaths registered in the state was 74 this Wednesday (1). The value is 32% lower than that registered 14 days ago, which for experts indicates a downward trend in the pandemic.

The daily average of cases is 897, a value 32% lower than that of 14 days, which also points to a downward trend.

Complete vaccination of the population : above 75%

State is at 76.2%

: above 75% State is at 76.2% daily cases : average below 1.1 thousand

State is in 897

: average below 1.1 thousand State is in 897 Admissions: average below 300

State is in 289

average below 300 State is in 289 Deaths: average below 50

State is in 74

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro was the first to authorize municipalities to end the obligation to wear masks in open places, as long as there are no crowds. The measure took effect on October 28th.

The use is no longer mandatory also on the streets of the Federal District.

Abroad, there are countries that are studying to reestablish the mandatory use of the mask even in open spaces. This is the case in Portugal, where the president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, defended the return of the mandatory use of protection in all situations. “It seems obvious”, he declared to journalists during an event in Lisbon last Friday (19).

In Holland, the government backed down and started to demand the use of masks in several public spaces where they had been released. However, use is not yet mandatory on the street.

In Russia, the use of masks in public became mandatory since the end of October in public spaces.

In addition to these countries, others resumed the recommendation for the use of masks for closed environments, which had been previously released, such as the United States. Several Eastern European countries have also started to demand protection in public spaces in recent weeks.