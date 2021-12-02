SP maintains mask use in open places and cancels New Year’s Eve – News

The state of São Paulo will maintain the mandatory use of a mask against the coronavirus in open places even after the 11th, when the release would take place according to the government’s recommendation. The decision, based on a recommendation by the Government’s Scientific Committee, followed the confirmation of cases of the Ômicron variant in the state.

After the governor requested, on Tuesday afternoon (30), a new assessment, the technical body asked to maintain the mandatory use of masks. In the recommendation, the committee considered that “there are uncertainties regarding the impact of the Ômicron variant on the eve of the end of the year. The Christmas and New Year periods tend to cause large agglomerations, which facilitate the transmission of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19”.

“We decided to adopt this measure out of prudence with the epidemiological scenario in the state. All numbers show that the pandemic is receding in São Paulo, but let’s opt for precaution. Our greatest commitment is to the health of the population”, said Governor João Doria (PSDB).

The New Year’s Eve party in São Paulo was also cancelled. The information was confirmed this Thursday (2) by the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido. According to him, the new study indicated the need for caution in view of the advance of Ômicron.

sanePaulo already has three confirmed cases of the variant. Patients, diagnosed through testing, are in isolation.

Vaccination

In São Paulo, 78 million doses were applied against Covid-19 in the 645 municipalities of the state, with 76.15% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule and 84.7% protected by at least one dose of immunizing agent.

According to the government, compared to countries with populations of 40 million people or more, São Paulo would rank fourth among the nations that most vaccinate in the world, behind only Spain (80.49%) and South Korea (80 .03%) and Japan (77.31%).