SP maintains requirement to use masks in open places

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, decided, this Thursday (2nd), that the mandatory use of masks in open spaces will be maintained.

“Following the recommendation of the Scientific Committee, the state of SP will maintain the requirement for the use of masks in open spaces. All numbers show that the pandemic is receding in São Paulo, but let’s opt for precaution. Our greatest commitment is to the health of the population”, posted Doria on Twitter.

The decision was made after confirming cases of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the state. The government of São Paulo intended to ease the restriction as of December 11th.

“In the recommendation made to the Government of São Paulo, the Scientific Committee pointed out that there are uncertainties regarding the impact of the omicron variant on the eve of the end of the year. Christmas and New Year’s Eve periods tend to cause large crowding, which facilitates the transmission of respiratory diseases such as Covid-19”, stated the state government in a statement.

The decision of the São Paulo state government takes place on the same day that health surveillance recommended that the capital São Paulo cancel New Year’s Eve.

A study commissioned by the City of São Paulo and carried out by the health surveillance team recommended that the capital of São Paulo cancel New Year’s Eve and maintain the mandatory use of masks.

The study was sent to CNN by the Municipal Health Secretary of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido.

The expectation is that the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, who is in New York, in the United States, with Governor João Doria, will comment on the study this Thursday morning (02).

“Due to the new variant, I transferred the study to Mayor Ricardo Nunes. The mayor should speak this morning, in New York, officially announcing what the surveillance has recommended”, said the secretary.

The expectation is that this Surveillance study would be released next Sunday, the 5th, but it was anticipated by the authorities.

The analysis of the epidemiological situation carried out by the Health Surveillance Coordination (COVISA), of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of São Paulo, points out that it is still unclear whether the new variant of the Ômicron coronavirus is more transmissible, or whether it causes Covid- 19 more serious. But it does indicate that “preliminary evidence” suggests an increased risk of reinfection.

The study recommends “strengthening genomic surveillance to identify the circulation of new variants”. Surveillance also calls for non-essential travel to be avoided, particularly to locations where the new variant has significant incidence.

“Epidemiological indicators and assistance remain stable, however, considering the new fact – emergence of the Ômicron variant -, […] already diagnosed on several continents and confirmed cases in this capital of São Paulo, at this time we recommend: keeping the use of masks mandatory; intensify the population’s immunization process”, concludes the study.

