Sport takes top of the list of relegations in Serie A, in history and running points | sport

With Sport’s mathematical relegation confirmed after Juventude’s victory over Bragantino, this Tuesday, the club from Pernambuco starts to lead two lists that no fan would like to be part of. The two related to teams with more falls for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Now, both in the general history of the competition, which started to adopt the access and descent system in 1988, and considering only the consecutive points era, as of 2003, no other club in the country has accumulated more relegations than the Leão.

Sabino despairs over a goal conceded by Sport 50 minutes into the second half against Fluminense — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

In the era of straight points, this is already Sport’s fourth fall to Serie B, being the third in the last ten years. Thus, Rubro-negro joins Vitória, Vasco, Avaí and Coritiba as the teams with the most falls since 2003.

The last two, by the way, did the opposite in the current season and will be back in the elite in 2022. The Bahian team will compete in Series C, while the Vasco team will suffer another season in the Segundona.

When the cut is expanded to all Brazilians with access in descending, there are already six falls from Sport to Serie B. So the Leão equaled the brands of América-MG and Coritiba, which will be in the elite in 2022, thus becoming the northeastern team with the most relegations in history.

Leão overcame rival Santa Cruz, now in Serie D, and that every time they played in Serie A since 1988 (five times) they were relegated, and also Vitória, which in addition to four falls in the running points was also relegated. among the last placed in Serie A in 1991.

In 2018, Sport was relegated in the last round, despite beating Santos on Ilha — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

Also mathematically relegated to Serie B, Chapecoense experienced its second fall, both in straight points. On the other hand, Grêmio, which appears with a 96.9% risk of descent, may add its third relegation in history, being the second from 2003 onwards.

In the select group of clubs that have never competed in Serie B are Flamengo, São Paulo and Santos.

See the ranking of teams with the most relegations:

Avaí (2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019)

Coritiba (2005, 2009, 2017 and 2020)

Sport (2009, 2012, 2018 and 2021)

Vasco (2008, 2013, 2015 and 2020)

Vitória (2004, 2010, 2014 and 2018)

In 2012, Sport was relegated and still lost to Náutico in the last round — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

America-MG (2011, 2016 and 2018)

Figueirense (2008, 2012 and 2016)

Goiás (2010, 2015 and 2020)

Ponte Preta (2006, 2013 and 2017)

Relegated last season, Goiás gained access in 2021 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Atlético-GO (2012 and 2017)

Bahia (2003 and 2014)

Botafogo (2014 and 2020)

Criciúma (2004 and 2014)

Chapecoense (2019 and 2021)

Fortaleza (2003 and 2006)

Guarani (2004 and 2010)

Nautical (2009 and 2013)

Paraná (2007 and 2018)

Portuguese (2008 and 2013)

Santa Cruz (2006 and 2016)

Chapecoense suffered the second relegation in its history — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF

America-RN (2007)

Atlético-MG (2005)

Athletico Paranaense (2011)

Brazilian (2005)

Ceará (2011)

Cruise (2019)

CSA (2019)

Corinthians (2007)

Guild (2004)

Prudente Guild (2010)

International (2016)

Ipatinga (2008)

Joinville (2015)

Youth (2007)

Santo André (2009)

São Caetano (2006)

Paysandu (2005)

Palm trees (2012)

Downgraded in 2019, Cruzeiro remains in Serie B to this day — Photo: EFE/ Yuri Edmundo

Throughout history, since 1988

América-MG (1993, 1998, 2001, 2011, 2016 and 2018)

Coritiba (1989, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017 and 2020)

Sport (1989, 2001, 2009, 2012, 2018 and 2021)

Santa Cruz (1988, 1993, 2001, 2006 and 2016)

Vitória (1991, 2004, 2010, 2014 and 2018)

Goiás (1993, 1998, 2010, 2015 and 2020)

Grafite was relegated with Santa Cruz to Serie B in 2016 — Photo: Marlon Costa/ Pernambuco Press

Avaí (2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019)

Criciúma (1988, 1997, 2004 and 2014)

Vasco (2008, 2013, 2015 and 2020)

Edmundo mourns Vasco relegation in 2008 — Photo: Agência O Globo

Athletico Paranaense (1989, 1993 and 2011)

Fortaleza (1993, 2003 and 2006)

Botafogo-RJ (2002, 2014 and 2020)

Bahia (1997, 2003 and 2014)

Figueirense (2008, 2012 and 2016)

Guarani (1989, 2004 and 2010)

Nautical (1994, 2009 and 2013)

Paraná (1999, 2007 and 2018)

Ponte Preta (2006, 2013 and 2017)

Portuguese (2002, 2008 and 2013)

Botafogo (2002, 2014 and 2020)

In 2013, Náutico was relegated to Serie B with just 20 points — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press

America-RN (1998 and 2007)

Atlético-GO (2012 and 2017)

Botafogo-SP (1999 and 2001)

Bragantino (1996 and 1998)

Chapecoense (2019 and 2021)

Ceará (1993 and 2011)

Fluminense (1996 and 1997)

Range (1999 and 2002)

Guild (1991 and 2004)

Youth (1999 and 2007)

Palm trees (2002 and 2012)

União São João-SP (1995 and 1997)

Current two-time champion of the Libertadores, Palmeiras was relegated to Serie B for the last time in 2012 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

America-RJ (1988)

Atlético-MG (2005)

Bangu (1988)

Brazilian (2005)

Corinthians (2007)

Cruise (2019)

CSA (2019)

Sports-ES (1993)

Prudente Guild (2010)

Inter de Limeira (1990)

International (2016)

Ipatinga (2008)

Joinville (2015)

Remo (1994)

Santo André (2009)

São Caetano (2006)

São José-SP (1990)