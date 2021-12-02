Spotify publishes the list of the most listened to of the year with Marília Mendonça, Os Barões da Pisadinha, Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny; know how to view your retrospective!

Are they! If there was one good thing that 2021 brought us, it was the songs! And as usual, Spotify organized some rankings to indicate which artists and works were more successful during the year. In addition, the platform released this Wednesday (1), the function “Wrapped”, in which each user can see the successes that bombed in their own account in the application.

Most listened to artists in Brazil

The ranking of artists most listened to here was dominated by the sertanejos in 2021. 4 of the 5 representatives on the list head the genre. The group’s first name comes from one of the greatest phenomena of recent times: “Os Barões da Pisadinha”! Marília Mendonça, queen of suffering who left us prematurely at the beginning of November, was the only woman on the list, appearing in third place.

Top 5 Most Listened Artists on Spotify in 2021

1. The Barons of Pisadinha

2. Gustavo Lima

3. Marília Mendonça

4. Jorge & Mateus

5. Henrique & Juliano

When considering only women, Marília stood out as the main highlight, followed by her friends Maiara & Maraisa. Together, the three headed the project “Patroas”, which was successful with hits such as “Todo Mundo Menos Você” and “Esqueça-me Se For Capaz”, from the album “Patroas 35%”. Ariana Grande was the only international artist to appear in the TOP 5.

Top 5 most listened to female artists on Spotify in 2021

1. Marília Mendonça

2. Maiara & Maraisa

3. Luísa Sonza

4. LUDMILLA

5. Ariana Grande

Most listened to music in Brazil

When the subject is hit, the sertanejos dominate in Brazil! “Batom de Cereja”, by Israel & Rodolfo, was the most played song of the year. The bubblegum music was very successful mainly thanks to the participation of Rodolffo in BBB21. João Gomes, one of the revelations of 2021, also appeared for the first time with “Meu Pedaço de Pecado”.

Top 5 most listened to songs on Spotify in 2021

1. Israel & Rodolfo – Cherry Lipstick – Live

2. Diego & Victor Hugo – Knives – Live

3. Wesley Safadão – He Is Him, I Am Me

4. João Gomes – My Piece of Sin

5. Matheus Fernandes feat. Dilsinho – Baby Meets Me

Most listened to albums in Brazil

“Eu Tem a senha”, by João Gomes, also came first in the ranking of most listened to albums, with the hits “Aquelas Especiais”, “Meu Pedaço de Pecado” and “Se For Amor”. The only international artist on the list, Olivia Rodrigo won the hearts of Brazilians with “SOUR”, which won fourth position. Success!

Top 5 most listened to albums on Spotify in 2021

1. João Gomes – I have the password

2. Jorge & Mateus – Everything in Peace

3. Gusttavo Lima – The Ambassador – The Legacy (Live)

4. Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

5. Israel & Rodolffo – Here and Now, Vol.1

Most listened to genres and playlists in Brazil

Proving their power, sertanejo styles took the top 3 of the 5 places in the ranking. In playlists, the mix was greater. Lists with funk songs became popular, conquering 2 positions.

Top 5 Music Genres Most Listened to on Spotify in 2021

1. Sertanejo Pop

2. University Sertanejo

3. Sertanejo

4. Funk Carioca

5. Pop

Top 5 most listened to Spotify playlists in 2021

1. Top Brazil

2. Heats Up Sertanejo

3. Funk Hits

4. Seawall Explodes

5. Sertaneja Power

Most listened to artists in the world

Spotify also unveiled the top performers in 2021 on a global scale. First, we have the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, showing that reggaeton is here to stay! Second is Taylor Swift, who has successfully re-released some of her old albums this year. It’s the blonde’s power!

Top 5 Artists with the most streams globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. BTS

4. Drake

5. Justin Bieber

Most listened to music and albums in the world

This year did not have for anyone: the princess of Detran dominated! Olivia Rodrigo made her debut with the album “SOUR”, which has already placed two hits as the most listened to of 2021. “drivers license” was the listeners’ favorite song, while “good 4 u” appeared in the fourth position. The singer’s debut album also topped the ranking of the most played globally. Despite being released in March 2020, Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” won second place on the list. Longevity is essential!

Top 5 Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

2. “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

3. “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI

4. “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

5. “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Top 5 albums with the most streams globally

1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

3. Justice, Justin Bieber

4. =, Ed Sheeran

5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Spotify Wrapped

Like every year, Spotify users will be able to check out a retrospective of their own favorite artists. As of today (1), the function is already available for IOS and Android, with the most played singers, songs, albums and podcasts by each one. In 2021, the platform even prepared a surprise: more than 170 artists and content creators recorded videos thanking fans for their support.

Major fans will be able to check out these clips embedded in their “Your Top Songs 2021” and “Your Artists Revealed” playlists before each artist’s songs play. To access your retrospective, follow these steps:

1- Update your Spotify app

2- Access the official Spotify Wrapped page by clicking here.

3- Log in with your Facebook account or e-mail and password registered on the platform

4- The session to check the retrospective should already appear on the home screen

5- If it doesn’t, go to the Search tab and look for the Retrospective 2021 card

When you find your information, you can share it on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Tik Tok.