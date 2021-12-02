State government pays historic debts in the health area to municipalities

Governor Eduardo Leite announced this Wednesday afternoon (December 1st), at Palácio Piratini, the payment of historical debts of the State with the municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul concerning the maintenance of municipal health programs of the Unified Health System (SUS) between the years 2014 and 2018. The amount of R$432 million, which had not even been committed, is equivalent to 10 months of funding for health services provided by city halls. The funds will be paid in a single installment to the municipalities that have qualified for receipt. In total, 495 municipalities have credits with the State.

The debt refers to programs such as Emergency Mobile Care Service (Samu), Better Early Childhood (PIM), Basic Pharmaceutical Assistance, Family Health Team (ESF), Primary Health Care Incentive Policy, Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and Psychosocial Care Center (Caps) among others.

The action marks the effort of the State government to pay off the debt inherited in the health area of ​​previous administrations, in the sum of R$ 1.125 billion, not only with the municipalities, but also with medication suppliers and hospitals. For the last two, the overdue amounts have already been paid in full.

“The payments were not made because the decisions that were taken made the state budget be compromised beyond its capacity to pay, with the amounts contracted not even being able to be committed. Since the beginning of our government, we have not been afraid to make the necessary reforms to change that. Reforms that, although unsympathetic, helped to restructure the State, making the revenue support the expenditure. Now, in addition to being able to maintain the regularity of payments, without delaying any further, we can pay off debts like this one for the municipalities and also promote investments,” said the governor.

Regularity in transfers

The total debt of the State government with the municipalities, at the beginning of the current administration, was R$ 648 million. Of these, BRL 216 million were committed (guaranteed in the budget) and were paid by the Health Department (SES) in 16 installments, starting in June 2019 and ending in September 2020. The installment payment was part of an agreement signed between the State government and the Federation of Associations of Municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul (Famurs).

The remaining R$432 million was fully committed in November to complete the payment of all inherited debt, as soon as all mayors qualify for payment.

In parallel, since March 2019, SES regularly carries out transfers for the maintenance of public health actions and services throughout the state.

The Secretary of Health, Arita Bergmann, was moved when talking about the completion of an intense work so that the liabilities were regularized. “Making focused management is what makes the difference, and making a difference in people’s lives is the greatest commitment of those who do public management. We never stopped believing that we would achieve this goal, and today is a day that is marked by the fact that we are managing to make this resource reach the citizen”, he said.

The president of Famurs, Eduardo Bonotto, also highlighted the importance of the moment. “Today, we took an important step towards achieving a balance between the State and the municipalities. The governor honors his word when he stated that he would forward the payment of these arrears. Today, the committed word comes true, and the one who wins is the population of Rio Grande do Sul”, said the president of Famurs and the mayor of São Borja, Eduardo Bonotto.

Surgery+ Program

During the event, the governor also announced the launch of the Surgery+ program, in which the state government will invest R$ 85 million in hospitals in Rio Grande do Sul that provide services through the SUS in order to meet the repressed demand for consultations, exams and surgeries in seven specialties with longer queues and longer waiting times in the state. The amount allocated to the program is six times greater than the Ministry of Health’s annual investment in elective surgeries.

The municipalities, through Famurs, signed an agreement to allocate at least 20% of the amount paid by the State regarding uncommitted debt between 2014 and 2018 as a counterpart for the Surgery+ program, totaling more than R$170 million in resources for reducing waiting lines.

The program is expected to generate 200,000 new consultations in traumatology, general surgery, vascular surgery, otolaryngology, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, including first consultations, exams and surgeries. It is estimated that 205 thousand people are waiting for assistance in one of these specialties in Rio Grande do Sul.

“The repressed demand arising from the pandemic is very large. In ophthalmology, for example, we have more than 25 thousand people on the waiting list. With these resources, we will be able to double the number of calls”, said Secretary Bergmann.

About 220 hospitals in Rio Grande do Sul are able to join the program and receive the resources. The Health Department will publish an ordinance with all the requirements to be met by the participating institutions, which will have up to 12 months to carry out the contracted care.