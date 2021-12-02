The Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) authorized on Tuesday (30) the faster processing of Bill 583/21, authored by deputy Campos Machado (Avante), which provides for suspending the use of Pix in the state of São Paulo due to lack of security in transactions.

According to a statement from Alesp, “the project prohibits financial and payment institutions from processing transfers until the Central Bank (BC) develops mechanisms to ensure the security of account holders. After 30 days of receiving the technical security report from the Central Bank, Alesp will be able to vote on the repeal of the law.”

With the accelerated procedure, the analysis of the proposal can be done at once, being ready to be discussed and voted on in the Plenary.

Fast transactions but no security

The PIX completed in November 2021 one year since its release. However, it still has loopholes in the system that favors action and criminals, which even forced the BC to act and impose limits on the value of transactions made between 8 pm and 6 am and on weekends.

Also according to the legislative body, “the objective of Machado’s project is to prevent the approach of third parties aiming at the transfer of criminal payment, and without the account holder’s consent.” For the author of the proposal, the banks did not foresee “that the enormous ease and convenience for users would also bring dexterity to criminality, who discovered, when approaching victims, the comfort and speed of using the PIX in their favor”, he justified.

State of São Paulo wants to suspend use of Pix due to lack of security. Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/iStock

Arthur do Val, state deputy of SP, recalled that the PIX currently has 104 million subscribers and has already handled R$ 4 trillion in the country. For Ricardo Mellão, deputy and also a lawyer, it is not fair to curb an innovation that made life easier for citizens.

PIX Cash Out and PIX Change Available

Meanwhile, at the end of November, the BC published the amended regulations for Pix, which now also have the PIX Saque and PIX Troco modalities. The new options were approved in September this year and are part of the PIX Evolutionary Agenda Product. The options are available to users since Monday (29).

According to BC, the offer of the two new products to users of the tool is optional, with the final decision being up to commercial establishments, companies that own self-service networks and financial institutions.

