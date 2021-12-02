Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The soap opera of the PEC dos Precatórios does not unfold. OPEC and its allies are meeting to decide whether or not to continue increasing production in January. President Joe Biden tightens restrictions on arriving travelers when the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 arrives in the US and gathers momentum in South Africa, but it remains unclear just how deadly the new variant is and whether existing drugs will protect against Is it over there. Initial claims for unemployment insurance will be published.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, December 2nd.

1. PEC dos Precatório is not voted yet

In another chapter of this telenovela, the vote on the PEC dos Precatórios was postponed until today, 02, with the leader of the government and rapporteur of the measure, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), promising new changes in his opinion to achieve the support from PSDB, Citizenship and Somos.

The main change in the PEC discussed at the moment is how long the sub-ceiling of Precatório should last: “We are building an understanding so that the sub-ceiling can exist until 2026, and not until 2036”, explained the rapporteur. According to Valor Econômico, the government’s economic team is against this change.

Also scheduled for today is the voting of Provisional Measure 1061/21, which institutes the Brazil Aid, since the MP will expire on December 7th, if not sanctioned.

In addition, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter fell -0.1% in the quarterly comparison, according to data released by the IBGE, a result below market expectations, which were for a rise of 0.1%. The result was equal to last quarter’s figures of -0.1% and it is already possible to say that the Brazilian economy entered a technical recession, when economic activity retracted for two consecutive quarters.

2. OPEC + finds production increases in doubt

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet with its allies, led by Russia, to define its production policy for January. Newswire reports cite sources close to the organization as saying the discussion will mainly be over whether they will suspend a planned production increase of 400,000 barrels a day in January, responding to the demand threat posed by the new Ômicron variant of the Covid-19 and the movement of US, China and other major importers to start releasing their strategic reserves.

The meeting comes after two sets of data showing that US inventories fell less than expected last week, suggesting a weakening of final demand due to high prices and other factors. The cartel had already warned in its latest monthly report that the global market would plunge into surplus early next year, even before the discovery of Ômicron.

At 8:59 am, US oil futures advanced 1.40 to $66.50 a barrel, while futures rose 0.99% to $69.56.

3. Micron arrives in the US and gains momentum in South Africa

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa nearly doubled on Wednesday, with 74% of all new cases being attributable to the Ômicron variant. This statistic suggests that the new strain will soon replace Delta as the dominant strain of the disease.

Although it looks more transmissible than Delta, uncertainty still reigns over how deadly the new strain will be. Australia’s medical director, Paul Kelly, said overnight that there was no evidence to suggest this posed a greater threat of serious illness.

The first US case of Ômicron was confirmed in San Francisco on Wednesday, a development that seemed to surprise markets more than US health officials. Anthony Fauci said it was just “a matter of time”. President Joe Biden announced tighter testing restrictions for travelers arriving in the country.

4. American stock market

US equity markets are likely to open higher, rebounding from Wednesday’s Ômicron-induced selloff. However, as has been the pattern for the past week, the rebounds are just the retracement, while the momentum remains clearly negative.

At 9:09 am, futures rose 0.915, while 100 and S&P futures advanced 0.26% and 0.64%, respectively.

Stocks that will likely be in focus later include Crowdstrike (:) and Splunk (NASDAQ:), both of which impressed with their quarterly gains. Dollar General (NYSE:), Kroger (NYSE: ) and Marvell (NASDAQ:) all report their results today.

Also in focus will be Apple (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.5% pre-market after a Bloomberg report indicating demand for its latest batch of iPhones is weakening due to price and availability issues, and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE :), who claims that their experimental antiviral Sotrovimab appears in early tests to be effective against all known Covid variants, including Ômicron.

5. Unemployment Claims

Squeezed between the ADP payroll report and the official job market report on Friday is the most up-to-date health check in the job market, with weekly jobless claims data at 9:30 am ET. Analysts expect initial orders to have retreated to 240,000 last week.

There’s also a lot of Fedspeak throughout the day, with outgoing head of bank supervision Randall Quarles speaking at 11am, followed at 12:30am by Tom Barkin from Richmond, Raphael Bostic from Atlanta and Mary Daly from San Francisco. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday that the Fed needed to discontinue its asset purchases sooner next year in order to make room for any necessary interest rate hikes.