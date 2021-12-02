STF extends until March 2022 suspension of evictions and evictions

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, extended until March 31, 2022 the rules that suspend evictions and evictions, due to the health crisis. In the decision this Wednesday (1st/12), the magistrate also established that the measure applies to properties in both urban and rural areas.

Minister Barroso determines suspension of evictions and evictions until March 2022

Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

For Barroso, the measure is urgent, given the existence of 123,000 families threatened with eviction in the country, in addition to the severe worsening of socioeconomic conditions, which poses a risk of an increase in the number of homeless people.

The preliminary decision was taken in the scope of the Allegation of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept 828, at the request of Psol and other civil society entities. In June, Barroso had already granted an injunction to suspend eviction orders or measures for six months, until 12/3/21.

After that, in October 2021, a law approved by the National Congress (Law 14216/2021) suspended removal and eviction orders until December 31st, only for urban properties.

Faced with the approaching end of the rule’s validity, the Psol and other entities again called the Supreme Court, asking that the rules be valid for another year and requesting other measures. The minister partially granted the injunction.

Barroso considered that the health crisis has not been fully overcome, which justifies the extension of the suspension of evictions and evictions for a few more months. Therefore, it determined that the effects of the law in force be extended until March. The minister appealed for Congress itself to extend the term, but has already established that, if this does not happen, the injunction extends the term.

“With the arrival of December, it appears that the pandemic has not yet come to an end and the international context — notably with the new wave in Europe and the emergence of a new variant in Africa — recommends special caution on the part of public authorities “, stressed the minister.

In the decision, the minister said: “I appeal to the legislator to extend the period of suspension of eviction and eviction orders for at least another three months.”

Barroso also considered that the congressional law was more favorable to vulnerable populations than the injunction given earlier. However, for him, there was an omission in relation to real estate in rural areas.

“There is no reasonable justification for protecting people in vulnerable situations in cities and not in the countryside, especially when cases of violent evictions in rural areas are reported. Law No. 14.216/2021, in this part, creates a disproportionate distinction and protects in a way insufficient people living in rural areas, a distortion that must be corrected through the courts,” says the minister. With information from the press office of the Federal Supreme Court.

ADPF 828