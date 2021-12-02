Sthe Matos’s fiance insinuates that she is single when he sees a scene in ‘The Farm 13’

After approaching Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos’ engagement may have come to an end

The intimate relationship between Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves, in The Farm 13, is giving talk. That’s because the two, who are getting closer, have relationships outside the program. On the internet, they have already received a lot of criticism for being too close.

Last Tuesday (30), Gina Indelicada’s Instagram profile shared a photo of the two lying embraced in the tree house. In the caption, the profile wrote, with several laughs: “I was going to speak up, but I remembered that they’re both single”.

What left fans shocked is that the fiance of Sthe Matos, Victor Igoh, liked the post, which may have implied that he does not want to continue the relationship with the influencer after the event. Victor, however, did not comment.

In the comments, fans opined on the approach of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves. “It doesn’t even seem like they both have anyone out here. I’ve never seen ‘brothers’ reaction like that.”, wrote one. “Hey, how will their reaction be when they leave, right”said another.

“I thought this couple formed by a single and a divorced one was cute”, criticized another, insinuating that the two are no longer in relationships.

ALL THIS?

confined in The Farm 13, Sthe Matos left viewers’ hair standing on Wednesday (1) when revealing how much he paid in his mansion in Alphaville – SP.

During a conversation with Dayane Mello, the woman from Bahia told how much she invested in the big house, as the model wanted to get an idea of ​​how the real estate market is doing. The pawn showed three fingers.