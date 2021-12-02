Sthe says Day’s output can trigger Rico’s attacks.

Dayane Mello is on the 11th farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) with Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari and his possible elimination has worried Sthefane Matos. After all, she fears being mocked by Rico Melquiades and company for the model’s exit from the fight for the R$ 1.5 million prize.

“And the happiness of these guys when I don’t come back tomorrow!, huh”, brought up the subject Dayane Mello, suggesting that her foes in the game want to see her out of “The Farm 2021”. “Wow, Dayane. If you don’t come back tomorrow, you will [ser ruim]”, commented Sthe Matos. “Then, it will be sad,” added the model.

The digital influencer then alerted MC Gui and Dynho Alves to prepare for a possible series of provocations by Rico Melquiades and his allies if Dayane Mello left the reality show.

If Day doesn’t come back tomorrow, she knows it’s going to be bullshit hell.

“But do you think who comes back? Marina or Sol? Marina, right?” asked MC Gui. “I have no idea,” declared She Matos. “Sol has already returned from two, three farms”, recalled Dynho Alves. “It doesn’t mean she’s coming back,” Dayane Mello pointed out.

MC Gui highlighted that Solange Gomes has managed to stay in the game due to having faced farms with people that the public wanted to remove.

I think she fulfilled the schedule in the fields of people who had to leave.

Dayane Mello went further and called the attention of pedestrians to be smart with the game of the ex-bathtub of Gugu. She says the peon was smart to have teamed up with strong players in the public’s view.

Sol was very smart, guys. She protected herself, allied herself with the right people.

“And with people she spoke badly,” completed MC Gui. “She allied with Tati [Quebra Barraco] to be saved. She made a game of herself,” praised Dayane Mello.

