STJ annuls Moro’s conviction against Palocci, Vaccari Neto and others

The competence to process and judge cases of financing for electoral campaigns — through the use of the so-called “box two” — which could constitute the electoral crime of ideological falsehood, provided for in article 350 of the Electoral Code, rests with the Electoral Court.

Former Chief of Staff Antonio Palocci is among the convicted defendants after signing an award-winning collaboration agreement

With this understanding, the judge summoned to the Superior Court of Justice Jesuíno Rissato officially granted the order in Habeas Corpus to proclaim the competence of the Electoral Court to process and judge criminal action of the extinct “jet wash” against former minister Antonio Palocci and others 14 defendants.

With that, the sentence handed down by former federal judge Sergio Moro, of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba (PR), which sentenced the 13 of the 15 defendants for the crimes of passive corruption and money laundering committed in 19 occasions, falls. Among those convicted, 11 of them signed an award-winning collaboration agreement.

According to the complaint, the Odebrecht construction company had a “true bribe current account” with the PT. For investigators, the account was managed by Palocci — as chief minister of the Civil House — and payments, made through the contractor’s so-called structured operations sector.

Moro’s ruling highlighted that the scheme involved settlements of up to R$200 million in bribes. Five Odebrecht executives were also convicted, including President Marcelo Odebrecht, in addition to publicists João Santana and Mônica Moura, who worked for the PT. The Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region later upheld the convictions, with some amendments to the sentence.

João Vaccari Neto, former PT treasurer, is among the convicts who have not signed a collaboration agreement awarded with the extinct “jet wash”

At the STJ, the summoned judge Jesuíno Rissato used the precedent of the Federal Supreme Court, which in 2019 maintained the competence of the Electoral Court to judge crimes related to voters.

This is because, as pointed out by Palocci’s defense, the facts narrated by the prosecution correspond to the transfer of amounts obtained as the proceeds of crime to finance electoral campaign expenses.

“Taking into account that it is incumbent upon the Electoral Court to judge electoral and common crimes related to it – articles 109, item IV, and 121 of the Federal Constitution, 35, item II, of the Electoral Code and 78, item IV, of the Code of Criminal Procedure – I proclaim the competence of the Electoral Court”, said the rapporteur.

The judge summoned Jesuíno Rissato, from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, works at the STJ in replacement of Minister Felix Fischer, preventive rapporteur for the cases of “jet wash” and who is away on medical leave.

defense note

The defense of João Vaccari Neto, made by lawyer Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso, released a statement stating that the prosecution did not even single out any episode involving the former PT treasurer in the alleged corruption scheme.

“The annulment of this process and as a result of this conviction of Mr. Vaccari, accepting the thesis of the Federal Court’s incompetence in favor of the Electoral Court, restores the longed-for Justice sought through the resources handled by the defense,” he said.

