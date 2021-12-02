STJ annuls the convictions of Palocci and 12 other defendants in the scope of the Car Wash

Minister Jesuíno Rissato assesses that the Federal Court was not the appropriate jurisdiction and sends cases to the Electoral Court

reproduction Palocci even gave an award-winning denunciation within the scope of Car Wash



the minister of Superior Court of Justice (STJ) jesuino rissato annulled on Wednesday, 1, the convictions of 13 defendants under the Car Wash Operation, among them the former PT treasurer João Vaccari Neto, the former minister Antonio Palocci and former Petrobras Services director Renato Duque. The convictions had been made by the judge. Sergio Moro in 2017. Rissato ordered the submission of the cases of these 13 defendants and two others, who had been acquitted, to the Electoral Court. “I recognize the incompetence of the Federal Court to prosecute and judge the present case, I declare the nullity of all decision-making acts”, wrote Rissato in the decision. Vaccari Neto’s lawyers alleged that the Federal Court was incompetent in the case because of “the existence of elements of occurrence of the practice of the crime of two electoral funds”.

Rissato accepted the argument, since in a 2019 decision, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) determined that electoral crimes such as Caixa Dois that have been committed in conjunction with other crimes, such as corruption or money laundering, be sent to the Electoral Court. In practice, the decision means that the process is back to square one. In addition to Palocci, Vaccari Neto and Duque, the defendants also included Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the Odebrecht Group, and publicists Monica Moura and João Santana, while Branislav Kontic, former advisor to Palocci, and Rogério de Araújo were also convicted. , a former Odebrecht executive, had been acquitted for lack of evidence.