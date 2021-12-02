Stock market drops 1.12% and closes at around 100 thousand points; dollar rises to BRL 5.671 – 12/01/2021

The Ibovespa dropped 1.12% today and closed the day at 100,774 points. This is the second consecutive fall of the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange and the lowest level in more than a year since November 5th (100,751.40). The result comes amid fears of the new variant of the new coronavirus and the debate of the PEC dos Precatório.

The commercial dollar rose 0.63% today and ended the day quoted at BRL 5.671 on sale — the highest level since April 13, when it closed at BRL 5.718. This is the fourth consecutive high for the US currency.

With the movement of today, the American currency accumulates 9.29% high against the real in 2021. The index, on the other hand, devalued 15.33% this year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

omicron variant

Earlier, the United States confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The mutation has raised fears among investors, who fear it could undermine the global economic recovery.

“The movement is of correction in the markets while investors reevaluate the risks with the omicron variant”, said economists from Bradesco in a report.

Omicron was considered by the WHO (World Health Organization) as a “variant of concern”, but it is not yet known whether it is more transmissible or lethal than other coronavirus strains.

PEC of Precatório

In Brazil, the focus was on the PEC dos Precatório, which, after being approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, now goes to the House’s plenary. Several market participants were optimistic about the proposal’s approval.

“At first, the dollar and the stock market reacted negatively (to the preparation of the PEC), but, on the other hand, it gives extra breath to the government” without the need to adopt even more harmful measures from a fiscal point of view, he told the Reuters Bruno Mori, CFP financial planner for Planejar.

The prospect of approval of the proposal is “what is bringing more tranquility to domestic assets today,” he said.

The PEC dos Precatórios changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which would open fiscal space for the payment of aid to the population of 400 reais per family in 2022, the election year.

Leaving the Senate, Mori stated that monetary policy is also an important factor for the dollar’s dynamics this Wednesday: “With the prospect of higher interest rates here, the trend is, by fundamentals, for the real to appreciate (with) entry of more money from abroad for investment in fixed income” in Brazil.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has its next meeting next week, on December 7th and 8th.

But you also need to pay attention to signals from other central banks, said Mori, especially the Federal Reserve. The chair of the US monetary authority recently indicated that inflation should no longer be seen as transitory, which has raised expectations of interest rate hikes earlier than expected in the world’s largest economy.

Just as higher interest rates in Brazil increase the attractiveness of the local currency, higher rates in the US tend to boost the dollar, explained Mori.