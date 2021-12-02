Strike by bus drivers in Belo Horizonte has full stops and few buses running – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Ailton do Vale/ Itatiaia Vilarinho station has many passengers and few buses

Crowded spots and very few buses circling the streets. This is the scenario in the resumption of the strike by drivers and collectors in Belo Horizonte in the early hours of this Thursday. The movement, which was suspended last week, was resumed today and is accompanied by the report Itatiaia.

At Vilarinho station, in Venda Nova, passenger traffic early this morning is lower compared to last week. Many Move Metropolitano buses arrive at the station, but passengers are unable to continue their journey, as few buses in the capital’s system circulate.

Area bus stops are full early this morning. Passengers spend hours waiting for the buses and some give up and use the subway.

The Diamante station, in Barreiro, has a slightly different scenario compared to last week, when the terminal was completely closed. The doors are open this Thursday, but the Itatiaia report only witnessed three buses of line 30 and one of line 302 at the station.

Rejected proposal

The decision to resume the strike was taken this Wednesday (1), after the category did not accept the proposal for a 9% increase in salary, made by the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH). Workers also want inflation correction, measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), in addition to a maximum interval of 30 minutes between trips.

On the night of this Wednesday (2), the Regional Labor Court (TRT) determined that the Belo Horizonte Roadworkers Union guarantees the minimum operation of 60% of the bus fleet circulating in the capital of Minas Gerais.

The decision is made by judge Fernando Rios Neto, vice president of the Court, who partially accepted a request from the Union of Passenger Transport Companies of Belo Horizonte (Setra-BH). Buses scheduled a new stoppage at 12:00 am on Thursday. The fine for non-compliance with the decision is R$ 50 thousand.

Last week, when the same decision was taken by the TRT, the determination was not followed by the category.