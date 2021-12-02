Summary of the 1st day of the Kiss fire judgment

The first day of the trial of those accused of being responsible for the fire at the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria (RS), had the formation of a jury, a defendant screaming not to be a murderer and emotional testimonies from survivors.

Six men and one woman were chosen to compose the Jury Court Sentencing Council, which will last about 15 days and takes place more than eight years after the tragedy, which left 242 dead and 636 injured. The judges will be isolated in a hotel during this entire period.

Four defendants, who were imprisoned for four months and are currently free, will be tried for 242 simple homicides with eventual intent (when, even unintentionally, one takes the risk of killing) and for 636 attempted murders.

They are the club’s two partners —Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, known as Kiko, and Mauro Londero Hoffmann— and two members of the Gurizada Fandangueira band: musician Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and music producer Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão.

Bonilha was very nervous when he arrived at the Porto Alegre Forum and felt sick, having to be taken to the infirmary. At the entrance, he shouted that he was not a murderer.

first witness

Former Kiss employee Kátia Giane Pacheco was the first to testify in a jury in Porto Alegre Image: Reproduction/TJ-RS

Former employee Kátia Giane Pacheco was the first to testify today. She was in the kitchen at the place when the fire started.

She had been working at Kiss for about six months, without a formal contract, and explained that she filed a lawsuit to try to get severance pay. So far without success.

She had 40% of her body burned and was hospitalized for 46 days — part of them in a coma.

“I felt a jet of foam entering my throat and I started screaming inside that I didn’t want to die,” he says of the fire.

“They tried to get me out, but as there were people on top of me, they couldn’t and they just let me go. And they were going to try to get someone else, but in that I grabbed that person’s legs to get out of there.”

guardian angel

Kellen Giovana Leite Ferreira, 28, reported moments of despair and anguish to leave the nightclub on the night of January 27, 2013.

The young woman suffered burns on 18% of her body and had one of her feet amputated. “We live in a society with the perfect body and I started the process of acceptance [do corpo] last year here. I was afraid to go out on the street and people would judge me for that, for my perfect body.”

I only saw it when a crowd crossed in front of me on the track below and then I managed to run, because I thought it was a fight. When I ran, I fell in front of the wooden bar, the main one, and I went back because I wanted to get my friends. A man all in white, I think it was God at the time, my guardian angel, stopped on my right side and said, ‘You’re not going,’ and pulled me towards the door.”

Kellen Giovana Leite Ferreira, fire survivor at Kiss nightclub

She had to undergo numerous surgeries and skin grafts after her burns.

Defendant’s Action Against Prosecutor

Elissandro Spohr’s defense filed today with a representation against prosecutor Lúcia Helena Callegari. The representative of the MP-RS (Ministry of Public Affairs of Rio Grande do Sul) serves on the Jury Court.

According to lawyer Jader Marques, who represents Kiko, he understands that the prosecution has carried out a “debriefing in the lives of the jurors”, using “the apparatus of the State” when carrying out investigations in the Integrated Consultations system, in which it is possible to verify criminal records, among others personal information.

The prosecutor classified the measure as “factoid” and “theater”.

Trial of the four defendants from the Kiss nightclub takes place in Porto Alegre and should last 15 days Image: Hygino Vasconcellos/UOL

How will the 2nd day be

The forecast for tomorrow is to hear the survivors Emanuel Almeida Pastl and Jessica Montarão Rosado in the morning; and Lucas Cauduro Peranzoni, Érico Paulus Garcia and Gustavo Cauduro Cadore in the afternoon.

14 survivors will be heard at the trial, appointed by the MP (Prosecutor’s Office) and by Spohr’s defense.

Another 19 witnesses will be heard: five appointed by the Public Ministry, five by Spohr’s defense, five by Mauro Londero Hoffmann’s lawyers and another four by Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos’ defense. Only Bonilha did not indicate witnesses.