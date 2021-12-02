Survivor of the tragedy of Chapecoense visits the site of the crash – International

(photo: JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) La Unin, Colombia – Former defender Neto, one of the survivors of the accident with the Chapecoense team, visited on Wednesday the mountain in northwestern Colombia where the plane with the team crashed five years ago.

He planted trees in the Colombian town of La Unin in honor of the 71 people who died on the night of November 29, 2016.

“Being here now, I understand what life means,” said Neto, one of six survivors.

Neto, 36, seemed calm during the symbolic act in Cerro Gordo, now called Cerro Chapecoense, where the aircraft registered in Bolivia crashed.

The plane that was transporting the Brazilian team to dispute the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Atltico Nacional ran out of fuel shortly before landing in Medelln.

Among the victims were players, members of the technical and management committee of the club, journalists and part of the crew.

Neto walked beside a piece of the plane’s fuselage that still remains in place and posed for photos with the owner of the farm where the pieces of the aircraft are located and with other residents of the sector.

“The hardest thing for me was the death of those who left (…) it was hard to assimilate everything,” said the now head of Chape.

The tall defender retired in 2019.

Allan Ruschel, currently at Amrica Mineiro, and Jakson Follmann, who suffered the amputation of his leg and became a motivational speaker and singer, were the other surviving players.

Investigations into the catastrophe took place in several countries and a Brazilian Senate committee is investigating the lack of compensation for family members.

In September, Brazilian police arrested a woman accused of being responsible for authorizing the flight plan of the Bolivian company LaMia,

“No justice was done, we are fighting, there are many families that (…) are still fighting,” said Neto. “It wasn’t just the pilot’s fault (…) others were blamed during the tragedy,” he added.