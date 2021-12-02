Sweaty, Grazi Massafera sports a body in short shorts in heavy training

The actress Grazi Massafera left followers breathless this Wednesday morning (1st) after appearing in an intense fitness routine video. The artist lavished disposition and won praise from fans.

Through a video posted on his Instagram profile, Grazi appeared next to the personal trainer to the stars, Chico Salgado. In an explosive workout, the muse, who is 39 years old, sported a disposition and an impeccable body.

“It’s the bullet train!”, said the artist in the caption of the post, where she appears running super fast on the treadmill and even boxing with the teacher. In shorts and a top, the blonde showed off her muscular body.

The record yielded more than 51,000 likes and several comments from internet users, who had the most diverse reactions. “Wow, I got pain in my body😂❤️“, said a follower impressed with the intensity of the training.

“Let the bullet train pass!!!”, fired personal Chico Salgado. “Wow, I got tired just seeing 😂😂”, another one reacted. “People who are this one??? Wow 😍😍😍”, said another shocked. “No wonder it’s so wonderful!!!!❤️”, praised a fan.

Actress left TV Globo after 16 years

Last month Grazi Massafera publicly announced his departure from TV Globo after 16 years of contract. Through a post made on her Instagram profile, the muse talked about the link with the station, where he had been since he was 23 years old.

With the decision not to renew the contract with the broadcaster, now Grazi is open to trading with streaming platforms, which became a trend in Brazil.

“The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl – who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life – couldn’t imagine that being a reality TV star would change her life anymore. people who win Miss contest. That girl, in fact, could not dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years”, he said. “Today, I’m proud of my career because that reporter from Caldeirão do Huck grew up and became an actress in your eyes. And today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything that is character. I was the newcomer Thelminha, I was Florinda and even Lívia Noronha. Ah, there was also Deodora, Michele, Lucena, Ester and, of course, she, Larissa. I amended with Luciane and made another Lívia and, finally, Paloma. Not to mention the experience of presenting Superbonita”, recalled the actress.