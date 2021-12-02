Taesa shares (TAEE11) rise 5% with distribution of R$ 523 million in dividends and interest on equity

Taesa’s shares (TAEE11) rose about 5% this Thursday (2) after the company announced that its board of directors approved the distribution of proceeds in the total amount of R$ 523 million.

Of this total, R$ 320.984 million are as interim dividends, based on the interim financial statements drawn up on September 30, 2021.

The remaining R$ 202.015 million refer to the payment of interest on equity (JCP) based on the November 2021 balance sheet.

The payment of interim dividends and interest on equity will take place on December 29, 2021, based on the shareholding position on December 6, 2021. As of December 7, 2021, shares and units will be traded “ex-dividends and interest on equity capital”. ” on B3.

“Withholding Income Tax will be deducted from the amount to be paid as JCP, in accordance with current legislation, except for shareholders who are immune or exempt”, adds the electrician.

See the details of TAEE’s dividend and JCP payments11

Taesa’s debentures

Taesa’s Board of Directors also approved its 11th issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, which will be subject to public distribution with restricted efforts, under a firm placement guarantee.

The total issue amount will be R$800 million, at a unit cost of R$1 thousand. The maturity of the first series is three years and the second, five years.

“The funds raised by the company through the payment of debentures will be used for the ordinary management of its business”, he informed.

