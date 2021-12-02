Taesa (TAEE11) will distribute BRL 523 million in dividends and interest on equity

Business

THE Taesa (TAEE11) will pay R$523 million in earnings to its shareholders, divided into R$202.01 million in the form of Interest on Equity (JCP) and R$320.9 million in the form of interim dividends.

Payment of Taesa proceeds will be in a single installment, on December 29, 2021. The value per share of the transmission company is divided as follows:

The indicated amount to be paid in the form of JCP does not consider the 15% withholding income tax.

Only long position investors on December 6, 2021, they will be entitled to receive Taesa’s earnings. The company’s shares are now traded “ex interest“, that is, without the right to dividends and to JCP from December 7, 2021 – the date is valid for the TAEE3 shares, TAEE4 shares and TAEE11 units.

According to a document filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings from Taesa were calculated based on the interim financial statements drawn up on September 30, 2021.

Taesa’s dividends

total earnings : BRL 523 million

: BRL 523 million Gross value per share TAEE3/ TAEE4 : BRL 0.5060

: BRL 0.5060 Gross amount per TAEE11 units: BRL 1.5181

BRL 1.5181 Cutoff date : December 6, 2021

: December 6, 2021 Pay day : December 29, 2021

: December 29, 2021 Dividend Yield: 8.75%

BB-BI: Taesa units have the best performance in the electricity sector

Between July and September of this year, Taesa had a net profit of R$ 536.9 million, 18.3% less than that registered a year ago. According to the company, the IGP-M, the macroeconomic index that indexes its contracts, negatively affected the values. There was also an increase of R$111 million in financial expenses.

On the positive side, Taesa points out that the drop in profit was partially offset by:

Increase of 34.7% in Operation and Maintenance revenue explained by the inflation adjustment of the new RAP cycle (Permitted Annual Revenue) (2021-2022);

Increased infrastructure implementation margin and contractual asset remuneration as a result of higher-than-expected inflation in the quarter, positively impacting the balance of these contractual assets.

In BB-BI’s assessment, Taesa’s result shows the positive impact of the new RAP cycle started in July on regulatory revenue. “Revenues adjusted by the IGP-M had a readjustment of 37.04%, while those adjusted by the IPCA had a readjustment of 8.06%, totaling an increase of 21% compared to the previous cycle. This already includes a 50% drop in the RAP of category II concessions, which reached their half-life”, points out the report.

See more details of Taesa result:

last quote

After the trading session on Wednesday (1), the quotation of Taesa closed down 0.36%, with the units worth R$ 35.90. In the year, the paper accumulates an increase of 16.85%, compared to the closing of R$33.31 at the end of December 2020.