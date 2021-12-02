‘Tapão na raba’ blocked: income from one of the hits of the year is held back by fight between authors and rapper | Song

The copyright income for one of the most played songs in 2021 in Brazil, “Tapão na Raba”, is blocked on Ecad. The money still awaits a dispute between the two composers of “Tapão na raba” and the representatives of the Brazilian rights to the track “Roses”, by the American rapper Saint Jhn.

The forró “Tapão na raba” was written by DJ Nonony from Paraíba and Israell Muniz from Rio Grande do Sul. The song was released by singer Raí Saia Rodada in 2021 in January 2021. With 284 million views, it was the 4th most watched clip of the year in Brazil on YouTube.

The track was released with a “sample” (excerpt from the recording) of “Roses”, which came out in 2016 and gained a successful remix in 2019. The “sample” appeared twice in the song, as if it were a solo. A month later, the “sample” was replaced by a keyboard similar to the melody of the foreign vocals.

But DJ Nonony told g1 that he never got a penny for the copyright. The blocking of the distribution of rights in Ecad (Central Office of Collection and Distribution) was due to a request from the publisher BMG, which administers the rights of Saint Jhn by “Roses” in Brazil.

Forró with gringos and no credit

O g1 had access to BMG’s request for blocking in Ecad. The publisher asks for the “immediate cancellation” of the registration with just the two authors, for having “elements that refer to the song “Roses”, and asks for “the appropriate credit adjustments in relation to improper executions of the unauthorized version”.

In these cases, the value is retained, waiting for a definition between the publishers.

Nonony says he would consider making a deal to cede a smaller share of the rights to the Saint Jhn publisher, as in the case of the authors donate “Dog Heart”, who gave 20% of the work to Englishman James Blunt for the use of the chorus melody.

But he considers the blocking of all value disproportionate. “It can be held there for 100 years, but I’m not giving them half the rights.”

2 of 3 Raí Saia Rodada in the video for ‘Tapão na raba’, music composed by Israell Muniz and DJ Nonony — Photo: Publicity Raí Saia Rodada in the video for ‘Tapão na raba’, music composed by Israell Muniz and DJ Nonony — Photo: Publicity

The composer stated that the income from the phonogram (payment for the recording, not the composition) was not blocked, and that Raí Saia Rodada continues to be paid for the music. The request for blocking, according to him, was made only for the author’s income.

O g1 he sought out the singer’s advice, who didn’t give a feedback until the publication of this text. BMG and rapper Saint Jhn were also contacted, who did not manifest themselves.

Funk and forró hits spread with snippets of foreign hits: can that?

Israell calls the style “tacky today”. Nonony prefers the label “forró da madness”. Whatever the name, they’ve written several songs with the sound that plays in the streets of João Pessoa peppered with global pop hits in borrowed excerpts.

At the end of last year they covered “I’ll take you out of the cabaret”, first in the voice of Israel and then with a successful label: the remake in partnership with Wesley Safadão.

In the midst of suffered verses, according to Israell “inspired by Reginaldo Rossi and Waldick Soriano”, there is an excerpt from “Habits (Stay high)”, a 2013 megahit by Swedish singer Tove Lo.

Their second smashed forró replaced “suffering” with sexual daring, and brega icons for the influence of funk. In “Tapão na raba”, the foreign passage is from “Roses”, a track by the American rapper Saint Jhn remixed by the Kazakh producer Imanbek, one of the most played tracks in the world in 2020.

3 of 3 Adut Akech and SAINt JHN at VMA 2021 — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Adut Akech and SAINt JHN at VMA 2021 — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Another mark of Israell and Nonony’s songs is the absence of credits for the international excerpts. There is no mention of these tracks in streaming services or in the registration of the Central Collection Office (Ecad), where only the two appear as owners of the copyright of the tracks.

The practice seems to have passed by until success got too great. “Tapão na raba” was doing well in Israell’s voice until a forró star, Raí Saia Rodada, re-recorded the song with the same arrangement and released a well-produced video, in a setting that unites a piseiro party and the old-west.

Record company slapped ‘Tapão’

The song was released on Spotify on January 22nd. On February 23, the g1 sent questions to Raí about the band and the Saint Jhn section. He did not answer. On February 26th the track was changed on Spotify and YouTube. The gringo vocal is replaced by a keyboard with a similar melody.

O g1 in February he questioned Raí’s record company Som Livre, which said: “As soon as Som Livre identified the part of the track, it was removed and the song was replaced on all audio and video platforms. The new version is the only one available. since last week.”

The result was immediately noticed by YouTube listeners, who were saddened. “The coolest part I thought was changed, I was here looking at the music I had downloaded, totally different”, says a comment.

“Is it just for me that the part of the song in English after the chorus is weird?” asks a YouTube user. “Wow, I thought that little touch was more mass, they must have taken it off because of the copyright”, laments another. Listen to the new version below:

Israell, Nonony and the ‘mixtape’

Israell Muniz is the artistic name of Luiz Eduardo Bezerra da Costa, born in Patu (RN). “I’ve ridden through several cities, but it worked in João Pessoa”, says the 29-year-old musician, who has lived for six years in the capital of Paraíba. He says that before the song he worked in a bakery.

In João Pessoa, he met Jeronimo Pereira De Lima, from Paraíba, DJ Nonony, who became a partner in his musical endeavor. The two make all the songs together, and have reached this style that even they don’t know how to define. “We mix everything, it’s a new format of forró”, Israell ventures.

DJ Nonony tries to explain the success: “What makes the music taste good is the mixed: put a little bit of cheesy funk, a little bit of love, a little bit of naughty, a beautiful arrangement, the person will enjoy every second”, he describes.

“It’s a more popular beat, from the periphery. A forró dragged with brega-funk things, with bruises (keyboard forró)…”, Israell says. In addition to using foreign hits, he adopted a label for them: “It’s the ‘mixtape’, which are the capellas (vocal excerpts) of international songs”, he defines.

“I’m a person in love with the 70s, 80s and 90s, I know a multitude of international music, foreign stuff, and I bring it to this forró of us,” says Israell.

“I always had this desire to make these ‘mixtapes’. And then I spoke with Chiclin – an active pop music producer from Paraíba, who wrote songs by the local idol Aldair Playboy – he said it worked, we saw that it fit, it was different and we let go.

they are not the only ones

In theory, the use of an excerpt from another song should have prior authorization and a combination of how the rights will be divided. Cases of artists who use samples and take the risk of having to negotiate later, if questioned, are also common. But Israell didn’t even think about it.

He told g1 in March that he had never been questioned by publishers of these foreign tracks: “It was no problem, thank God. Also because I don’t want to hit the thing about wearing capellas. I just pick up the voice and fit my beat,” he justifies.

Israell says he “puts little” compared to a current wave of remixes in popular Brazilian rhythms of entire foreign hits like “Halsey – Without Me – cheesy version”, “Bad Guy – Billie Eilish – cheesy funk” and “The Weeknd – Blinding lights – stepped on”.

“There’s already a lot of that in Amazonas, in Maranhão. But they take it in its entirety. We only take a part, it doesn’t even give us 15 seconds”, he defends.

There are other current hits using foreign excerpts. In Spotify Brazil’s top 10, for example, is the funk “She told me she wants to rave”, by MC Levin and DJs Nikolas Alves, Kaioken and Gege, which uses the basis of “Pumped up kicks”, by the group Foster the People.

Other examples are Anderson’s “Elas Gosto de Gasoline” and Véi da Pisadinha (almost an uncredited cover of Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina”) and DJ Guuga’s “Cabaré” (based on “Earned it” by The Weeknd). See below: