TCU approves resolution preventing government leader from taking a seat in court

BRASÍLIA — The Federal Court of Auditors approved, on Wednesday, a resolution that vetoes the appointment to the court of nominees who respond to criminal proceedings for willful crimes against the public administration or actions of administrative improbity. The resolution prevents the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), from assuming the position of minister of the court.

Defendant in administrative improbity action at the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, Bezerra is a candidate for the vacancy of Minister Raimundo Carreiro, who should soon leave the court to assume the position of ambassador of Brazil to Portugal. The senators Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) compete with Bezerra.

The resolution passed today provides that the Court will veto the inauguration of nominees who do not meet the constitutional requirements of “moral integrity and unblemished reputation.”

The rapporteur of the resolution, Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, stated in his vote that the measure will fill a “long gap in regulation regarding the procedures and adequate criteria for verifying the moral integrity and unblemished reputation of any appointed for life as a member of this Court. ”.

“I register the urgency in considering the issue, as there may be a vacancy of office during the recess of this House, and it is very opportune to establish the provisions herein proposed beforehand”, he highlighted.

The resolution also provides that they will not take office in court indicated who had disapproved accounts while holding public office and functions or who were convicted of electoral corruption or illicit expenditure of campaign resources.

The rules approved today should also touch the board in the dispute for a second wave, which will come with the retirement of the president of TCU, Ana Arraes, who should leave the court in mid-2022, when she will turn 75 years old. Several congressmen are running for this vacancy, including Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicans-RR) and Soraya Santos (PL-RJ), who have asked for support in the Chamber to be nominated.