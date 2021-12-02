Tesla blows whistle in “answer” to Apple’s Polishing Cloth – MacMagazine

if the apple can sell a simple polishing cloth for $20, why the Tesla couldn’t launch one whistle of…$50?

To recap for those who’ve been sleeping under a rock: In October, Apple released a polishing cloth — which quickly became a source of ridicule and criticism (but also huge success) on the internet for its presentation and price.

At the time, the CEO from Tesla, Elon Musk, had already had fun with the launch of Apple, and has now decided to take the “joke” further. The page of cyberwhistle, shared by Musk on his Twitter, has the following description of Tesla’s whistle:

Inspired by Cybertruck, the Limited Edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible item made from surgical quality stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.

The executive took the opportunity to encourage consumers to buy Tesla’s whistle instead of Apple’s polishing cloth. 😛

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

According to Tesla’s website, Cyberwhistle is already sold out. Meanwhile, some orders for Apple’s Polishing Cloth are due for delivery in February 2022.

There are already jokes, of course, that do not forgive either of them:

Who wins this round?

What do you think? 🤑