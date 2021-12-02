Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes show the 1st photo of their newborn child

Actors Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes delighted when they showed the first photo of their baby Francisco

The actors Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes presented their newborn son, little Francisco. The baby’s birth was announced a day ago, but the couple still hadn’t shown the little one.

Now, Thaila Ayala showed a beautiful photo in which she appears with her newborn son and her husband Renato Góes moments after the baby’s birth. The little one came into the world through a cesarean delivery and he was born eight months premature. Thaila was between 33 and 34 weeks of gestation when she gave birth.

When showing the birth of her son, Thaila said: “The family is complete! Francisco has arrived!”. Renato Góes already said: “Ready! We are complete”. Several famous people were just praise for the family. “Congratulations Beloved!” said actress Yanna Lavigne. Digital influencer Mari Bridi commented: “Viva Francisco, welcome small”. Actress Fiorella Mattheis also said: “I love you without end! You gave me the best gift in the world, my godson”. The actress Mariana Rios said: “Viva!”.

Presenter Giovanna Ewbank also commented: “Welcome Francisco! We already love you so much! Lots of love, health and joy for this beautiful family, which is now complete!”. Actress Letícia Colin also stated: “Viva, via Francisco”. Model Daiane Conterato also said: “What a friendly joy! He’s beautiful! Congratulations beautiful family! God bless you”.

Internet users also congratulated the couple for little Francisco. “My God, what a beautiful baby! Congratulations”, commented an internet user. And another Internet user said: “Oh, what perfection people! What a beautiful moment.” A netizen also commented: “Congratulations dads! May you be very happy! Good health for Francisco”.

Thaila Ayala he had said a few days ago that he was on complete rest precisely because he was at risk of having a premature birth. Further details on how Thaila and little Francisco are doing after premature birth have yet to be released.

