Thaila Ayala’s son is born in a premature birth and Renato Góes shows a photo

Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes’ first child was born in an eight-month premature birth

The actors’ first child was born Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes, little Francisco. The baby was born prematurely at eight months of gestation. The baby came into the world when Thaila was between 33 and 34 weeks of gestation.

Renato Góes announced the birth of his son with Thaila Ayala showing a beautiful photo in which your child’s little foot print appears on your arm. When showing the record, Renato celebrated the birth of the baby by saying: “Welcome, my son. Francisco was born. Best day of my life”.

Several famous people congratulated the couple on the birth of little Francisco. “Oh my God! Our prince was born!”, said actress Isis Valverde. And actress Patricia Dejesus also commented: “Aaaaaaaah! Long live Francisco! Congratulations my loves”. Actress Sabrina Sato commented: “Congratulations! What a blessing, what a happiness”. The presenter Giovanna Ewbank also said: “My God! What a joy my God! Welcome CHICO AYALA!”.

Recently, Thaila Ayala he had explained that he was on complete rest precisely because of the risk of premature birth. “I’m on complete rest because the baby is just like the mother: hurried and anxious. Like wanting to come premature. So I’ve been on bed rest for a week and a day. Taking medication to hold the contractions, because it’s been contracting all day long. It’s making the baby come down. It’s all under control now; but, it is eternal rest. For a person with serious spinal problems, surgeries and the like – as I have – I imagined that I would suffer a lot during pregnancy. But, I just had moments of pain. Now that I’ve been in bed for almost 10 days and I can only stay on one side, which is the left, it’s hurting a lot”, she said. The actress made this report about six days ago. Further details on how the actress and the baby are doing have yet to be released.

