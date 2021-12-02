The 5 professions that will pay the best salaries in 2022

Earning a good salary is the desire of most Brazilians, especially with a inflation in the heights, how was the IPCA-15, which hit 10.73% in the last 12 months, far above the government’s target, which is 3.75%. Another point is that living well is also expensive, the best neighborhoods in São Paulo they cost between R$12,000 and R$17,000 per square meter.

With this perspective, you should pay attention to which areas will “pump” next year and which will be the best salaries in 2022. Check out the following information, according to a survey carried out by Robert Half.

The champion even surprises

The engineering area will be one of the most benefited in 2022, something that may even surprise those expecting the information technology sector.

According to Robert Half, a supply chain manager tends to earn an average of R$34,900 if he works for a large company, with sales of over R$500 million.

To fill this position, recruiters normally look for people with technical knowledge of languages, such as English, command of an integrated management system, tech skills, innovation, business vision and sustainability.

As a personal profile, the candidate must be analytical, facilitative, emotionally balanced, have good communication and easy adaptability.

Finally, there is the prospect that the area will develop some careers for the future, such as drone pilot, georeferencing engineer, data engineer and innovation engineer.

Technology

According to Robert Half, the technology sector is in second place with the expected salary of up to R$33,550 for an information security manager, for those who work in a large company.

On average, the job market requires post-attack prevention and management skills, knowledge and adaptation to the LGPD, knowledge of ISO 270001, agile methodologies and fluent English.

Some behavioral skills are required for the position, such as communication, self-management, interpersonal relationships, leadership, flexibility, business vision, agility and innovation.

In the more distant future, some other vacancies may arise in the area, such as front-end developer, full stack developer, pentester, solution architect and machine learning.

Financial market

The sector can provide good returns in 2022 for those interested in gaining a vacancy in the area. In terms of salary, the individual can receive up to R$32,100 per month, to receive this salary, the individual must hold the position of private relationship manager.

For this area, some technical skills are required, such as strategic analysis, new technologies and fluency in languages. As for behavioral skills, the professional must have flexibility, adaptability, sense of ownership and good communication.

Human Resources

In the next 365-day cycle, anyone in the human resources area can find the fourth best salary in the country. Robert Half estimates that a human resources manager in a large company can earn an average of R$25,900 per month.

To fill opportunities like this, recruiters are looking for people who have leadership programs, know about compensation strategies, employee engagement and retention actions, fluent English, R&S strategies.

In addition to technical knowledge, the desired profile is usually a communicative person with strong interpersonal skills who knows how to focus on solutions, has an analytical vision and a business vision.

In the coming years, other positions tend to emerge, such as people analytics, change management, specialists in DEI.

Sales and Marketing

In 2021, the segment had the profession that paid the highest salary in Brazil, paying R$33,345.00 per month to a sales consultant, according to data from Catho.

However, Robert Half’s expectation is that the career of e-commerce manager will pay R$ 24,600 per month in a large company.

Typically, recruiters are looking for people with a good command of English, good knowledge of financial management, technology skills, digital marketing and a conversion funnel.

In the profile, the individual must be communicative, have emotional balance, flexibility, creativity, innovation and teamwork.

In the long term, professions such as martech analyst, live streamer leader and structure linked to digital products may emerge.