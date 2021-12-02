The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olivia of ‘Carousel’ dies

famous

On this Wednesday night (1st), actress Noemi Gerbelli, known for being the director Olivia of “Carousel”, died at the age of 68. The information was confirmed by her niece, who is also an actress Vanessa Gerbelli, on her Instagram profile. So far, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Noemi began her career in theater in 1973 in the play “Trair e Coçar é Só Begin”, written by Marcos Caruso and recognized by Guinness as the theater play that lasted the longest. In 1998, Noemi received the APETESP Award in the “Best Actress” category for her performance as Cuca in the play “No Reino das Águas Claras”.

On TV, he participated in the miniseries “Presença de Anita” and “Sansão e Dalila”, in the humorous “Os Normais”, “Show do Tom”, “Ô… Poor guy!” and “A Diarista”, and the soap operas “A Favorita”, “Fascination”, “Esperança” and “Carrousel”, where she gained notoriety for playing the director Olívia. The actress would return to play the same character in “Patrulha Salvadora” and in a special appearance in “Carinha de Anjo”.

His last job on TV was in the soap opera “Deus Salve o Rei”, in 2018.

Check out the post published by her niece below.