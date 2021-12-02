The chronology of HIV, a 40-year pandemic – 12/01/2021

About 38 million people are living with the virus that causes AIDS. Since the first cases in 1981, a similar number of infected people have died from the disease.

It was in June 1981 that American doctors began publishing studies of an unknown disease that appeared to affect healthy young gay men without any preexisting disease. Soon AIDS and its causative virus, HIV, would become the deadliest pandemic of the late 20th century.

At first, most cases of the disease were treated as a rare form of pneumonia. Patients with the new illness had a fever, but they also had swollen lymph nodes, a weakened immune system, and Kaposi’s sarcoma – a type of cancer that causes skin lesions and which, until that time, manifested itself practically only in the elderly.

Most of the patients died, in a short time, as a result of the unknown disease – both men and women, contrary to initial designations in newspapers of the time, such as “gay cancer”.

In 1982, the disease gained a name: AIDS, the acronym in English for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Scientists isolate the virus

In 1983, Luc Montagnier and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi isolated the HIV virus. The two French virologists working at the Pasteur Institute in Paris were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008, a fact that led to a bitter dispute with an American researcher named Robert Gallo, who claimed the discovery of the virus. In 1991, however, he backed down from the claim.

The dispute, however, was not just about the discovery or the Nobel Prize. It also focused on a patent for an antibody test that detected HIV infections. The test became conventional for identifying the virus since 1984 and showed that HIV was affecting more and more people.

Viruses do not discriminate

It didn’t take long for the pathogen to start spreading internationally. The first cases registered in Germany were diagnosed in 1982, the same year in which the diagnosis of the first Brazilian AIDS case was confirmed (but it is suspected that it occurred in 1980).

Then information began to circulate that the virus was affecting famous musicians, photographers and actors, including Hollywood star Rock Hudson, who died in 1985 of AIDS-related health complications. The first celebrity to publicly admit he had the virus, Hudson was known for changing public perceptions of the disease.

In the late 1980s, other celebrities began to speak publicly about their experiences living with HIV. But most HIV positive people without fame were socially stigmatized and suffered prejudice.

How did AIDS become a pandemic?

HIV infection rates continued to rise. Most infections were attributed to sexual intercourse, and some had blood transfusions as the cause.

And even though the disease started mainly affecting gay partners, it wasn’t long before it became common for heterosexual couples to also contract the virus.

This fact has changed the perception of public opinion about HIV/AIDS and sexual interactions in the late 20th century – as if the “free love” propagated in the 1960s and 1970s had ended forever. People were afraid of becoming infected, condoms became an integral part of sex life, and even today condoms are seen as safe protection against the virus.

HIV and AIDS are not the same thing

When the HIV virus enters the bloodstream, it attacks the human immune system so severely that the body is unable to fight off any other viral or bacterial infections.

Without treatment for HIV, the patient can develop AIDS, which can lead to serious illnesses such as pneumonia, esophageal fungal infections and cancer such as Kaposi’s sarcoma.

However, if HIV is treated early enough, it is possible to avoid the risk of developing AIDS and the symptoms can even be reversed.

AIDS, a global problem

By the time the United Nations established World AIDS Day in 1988, the pandemic had already spread to over 100 countries.

Since then, the date has been remembered annually on December 1st and has a different motto each year. In 2021, the motto is “End of inequalities. End of AIDS. End of pandemics”.

The African continent is the most affected by AIDS. Health professionals in Africa often do not have access to medication to treat the sick.

Two-thirds of HIV infections in the world correspond to the African continent, totaling 25.5 million people. About 2 million of those infected are under 15 years of age.

In sub-Saharan Africa, AIDS is the most common cause of death. Countries most affected by HIV/AIDS include Swaziland, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The highest rates of infections occur in South Africa, where more than 7 million people with AIDS live. About 320,000 of them are children – a scenario that, in order to be controlled, needs global actions, according to experts. On the continent, these actions would include more information for the uninfected and better therapies for HIV-positive patients.

The antiretroviral revolution

In 1996, there was a turnaround in the history of AIDS research. At an international conference on the disease, scholars presented a combination antiretroviral therapy that could slow the virus down or even block it.

It is a series of drugs that are combined to fight the virus and prevent it from replicating in the body, thus obstructing the patient’s development of AIDS.

Combination antiretroviral therapy is currently standard treatment for HIV. Patients need to take the drugs for the rest of their lives because the drugs don’t necessarily remove the virus from the body. In other words, instead of curing the person, antiretrovirals control the virus.

However, combination therapy can reduce the so-called viral load to such a low level that, in some cases, this load is undetectable.

This also means that people with HIV receiving treatment will no longer infect others. And that a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS is no longer the “death sentence” that was once so dreaded.

prophylaxis brings hope

In 2016, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved a drug called Truvada to be used as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to protect its users from HIV.

However, the drug is offered primarily to people considered to be at higher risk, such as men who have sex with men.

PrEP consists of two medications taken before intercourse. Ingested daily, it can reduce the risk of infection by more than 95%, but it does not shield you from other sexually transmitted diseases. Therefore, condoms are still defined as the best protection during sex.

goals not achieved

UNAIDS, the United Nations program on HIV/AIDS, has set targets called 90-90-90 to be met by 2020. The designation means that 90% of everyone living with HIV will have information about their infection status; that 90% of those diagnosed will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy; and that 90% of all who receive antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression, that is, the viral load eliminated.

Worldwide, the first two goals reached 84%, while the third was 66%, which means that the goals were not achieved and that the deadline to reach the goals was extended until 2030.

Misinformation still surrounds the disease

Studies suggest that many people still do not know the difference between HIV and AIDS, including many young people around the world. In this sense, there is a need for awareness and knowledge about the virus and its effects on public opinion.

To this day, for example, there are those who believe that HIV is transmitted through the air or through everyday activities. Therefore, many still keep their physical distance from people with HIV, not wanting to drink from the same glass as someone living with the virus, for example.

It is myths like these that continue to stigmatize and marginalize people with HIV and discourage people from talking openly about the disease.

wait for the vaccine

There are difficulties in developing a vaccine against HIV, which has a three-dimensional structure that makes it difficult to fight it by the human’s immune system or by a potential vaccine.

The immune system needs to be able to recognize its opponents, but HIV mutates frequently, which makes developing an immunizer even more difficult. Until then, the best protection remains safer sex and treatment with antiretroviral drugs.