The day NASA fired a rocket at the moon

On November 24, NASA launched the DART Probe, which aims to hit an asteroid at high speed to assess the effects of this impact on the space rock’s orbit. But this won’t be the first time NASA has purposely thrown a spaceship against a celestial body.

In 2009, the American space agency deliberately fired a rocket and space probe at the Moon. And this resulted in an important discovery: it confirmed the existence of water in our cosmic neighbor.

publicity

Read more:

Scientists have suspected for some time that there might be water on the Moon’s surface, sheltered in some craters near the poles. Inside these craters, there are large areas that never receive sunlight. Thus, the water could remain in the form of ice, protected from evaporation and solar winds. And to try to confirm this suspicion, NASA engineers devised an unprecedented and suicidal mission: the LCROSS Mission.

The plan was to crash a rocket into one of these lunar south pole craters. The impact was expected to raise a cloud of dust and debris, sending the ejected material up to 10 kilometers above the surface. A second spacecraft, following the rocket, would collect data on the chemistry of that cloud and send the information to Earth before also crashing to the Moon minutes later.

Artistic representation of the LCROSS Mission, which fired a rocket at the Moon in 2009. Credits: NASA

A somewhat daring and challenging mission, but one that was successfully executed in 2009. The launch took place in June of that year, from Cape Canaveral, in an Atlas V rocket, which also carried the LRO, an orbital and lunar reconnaissance probe. which remains in our satellite’s orbit to the present day.

LRO (silver) and LCROSS (gold) probes being prepared for integration into the upper stage of the Atlas V rocket. Credits: Nasa/Jack Pfaller

The upper stage of Atlas V was a Centaur rocket, which would take LCROSS and LRO to the Moon. After 4 days of travel, the LRO was inserted into lunar orbit. Meanwhile, LCROSS and the Centauro rocket performed a gravity-assist maneuver on the Moon to enter a 36-day orbit around the Earth that would cause them to collide with the Moon on the morning of October 9, 2009.

Animation showing the trajectory of LCROSS (pink) from Earth (blue) on June 18, 2009 to the Moon (green) on October 9, 2009. Credits: JPL, NASA

About 9 hours before impact, LCROSS separated from the rocket and positioned itself to closely monitor the moment when the Centaur rocket, weighing more than 2.3 tons, would reach, at about 9,000 kilometers per hour, the lunar ground , inside Crater Cabeus, the crater chosen by scientists.

The impact generated a flash that was recorded by LCROSS cameras and raised a cloud of dust and debris where the probe dived, collecting data and sending it frantically to Earth, before it itself collided with the Moon.

Impact flash (left) and dust cloud (right) raised by the Centaur rocket impact recorded by the LCROSS probe. Credits: NASA

Scientists were elated. In addition to the information collected by LCROSS, they also had data from the LRO that flew over the site moments after the impact. The analysis of these data confirmed the existence of water in the proportion of 5.6% at the bottom of Crater Cabeus.

But the biggest surprise for NASA scientists came just days before the launch of LCROSS, when Indian astronomers announced the discovery of water in another crater at the lunar south pole. The discovery was made by the Chandrayaan-1 probe, which analyzed the cloud of dust raised by the impact of another probe. Pretty much the same idea as NASA, only executed a year before the Americans.

Still, the LCROSS Mission, in addition to producing more detailed data than Chandrayaan-1, has received numerous awards for its technical, managerial and scientific achievements.

As we can see, space exploration is not just about smooth flights and landings. Sometimes it takes a little more action, impact and explosion. And it is from the wreckage that the most epic conquests and stories often come.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!