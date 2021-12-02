The deadline for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease was extended in 14 states

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) evaluated and authorized the extension of the second stage of the vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease for the year 2021 in 14 states. The measure was requested by the representative entities of the producers and endorsed by the State Veterinary Service (SVE). The extension of the term is due to the need to reallocate vaccine doses for some regions.

At this stage, bovines and buffaloes up to 2 years of age are vaccinated for most Brazilian states, according to the national vaccination calendar. Altogether, it is expected to immunize about 78 million animals.



–Continues after advertising–

For cattle raisers from Tocantins and Mato Grosso, the extension is valid until 12/10. In the state of Goiás, the new deadline will be until December 11th, and in Alagoas and Amapá, until the 15th. In the states of Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, the deadline will be extended until December 20th . Ceará has a deadline for the 24th, while Bahia and Pará will end on the 30th. Finally, producers from Maranhão, Piauí and São Paulo will have until December 31st to perform the immunization.

“The Ministry, with the support of Sindan, has been monitoring the situation of the production and distribution of vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease in the Federative units on a daily basis. We reinforce that there is enough vaccine for the entire target population of this stage of November 2021”, highlights the director of the Department of Animal Health, Geraldo Moraes.

The National Union of Animal Health Products Industry (Sindan) has provided a direct communication channel ([email protected]) for all FMD vaccine distributors and resellers to make contact, in case of any difficulty in accessing the purchase of FMD vaccine.

Vaccines must be purchased from authorized resellers and kept between 2°C and 8°C, from acquisition to use – including transport and application, already on the farm. New needles should be used to apply the 2 ml dose on the neck table of each animal, preferring the cooler hours of the day, in order to adequately contain the animals and apply the vaccine.



–Continues after advertising–

In addition to vaccinating the herd, the producer must declare it to the animal health defense agency in his state. The vaccination declaration must be made online or, when this is not possible, in person at the posts designated by the state veterinary service within the stipulated deadlines.

In case of doubt, the guidance is for the breeder to look for the animal health defense agency in their state.

Press Information

[email protected]

Related