‘The More Life, the Better!’: Baby will be attacked by the inmate brother; meet Roni! | come around

In “The More Life, the Better!”, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is going through several troubles since he lost his contract with a great football team. And in the this wednesday’s chapter, it’s going to be even more difficult for our ex-star to hold this bar, because Roni (Felipe Abib), his younger brother, will arrive willing to get everything ready. Xiii…’
Felipe Abib is Roni in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
▶️ Meet Neném’s family:
To further liven up Dona Nedda’s house, another member of this clan is arriving: Roni, the youngest son who is in prison.
Unlike the older brother, he never wanted to break a sweat to win in life and got into a lot of trouble until he ended up in jail. Jeez… heavy barbell! 😬
Roni (Felipe Abib) will play the troubled brother of Neném (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior
Baby will go with Nedda to the prison where Roni is. But this family visit is not going to end well. 😧 Instead of hugs, the former player will receive a push like that from the youngest! 😲
Baby (Vladimir Brichta) will be rejected by her brother in ‘The More Life, The Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“Give me a hug, my brother!”, Baby will say, with open arms.
“Who told you to come here? Who said I want to see you?”, Roni will reply, pushing her brother.
Guilherme does not allow Flávia to join Pulp Fiction and has an idea to help the girl. Odete forces Juca to arm against Jandira. Guilherme asks Daniel to take Flávia to the police station. Tina gets angry when Tigger helps Soraia. Goddess sees a picture of Baby with Rose in her lap. Nedda suffers from Roni’s arrest. Flávia looks for Murilo. Cora explains how Leco and Neco must surprise Flávia. Juca praises Jandira’s hot meal, and Odete is furious. Tigger asks Tina out, but she refuses, jealous of Soraia. Roni mistreats Baby when she sees her brother.
