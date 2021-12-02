‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Murilo will have sex for the first time | come around

At the this thursday’s chapter, the lovebirds will give themselves to each other in a night beyond romantic! ❤️🔥 Check out the spoilers what’s next 👇
Murilo has had a crush on Flávia since the first time he saw her dancing at the club pulp Fiction.
Cora calls Flávia to participate in a coup
At first, Flávia resisted the musician’s advances but, little by little, she is giving in to the boy’s affection. 🥰
Murilo helps Flavia
Flávia tells Murilo that she was involved in a coup
night of love ❤️🔥
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) and Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) will have a romantic evening in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
“You know, Murilo, I feel like a better person when I’m with you”, will confess Flávia.
“I also feel like a better person when I’m with you,” the musician will say.
Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will have a night of love in ‘Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!’ — Photo: Globe
After declaring themselves to each other, Flávia and Murilo will indulge in passion! Wow! 🔥🔥🔥
02 Ten
Thursday
Nedda is sick with the fight between Neném and Roni. Odaílson calls Goddess out. Celina intrigues Rose for Guilherme. Tigger offers a ride to Soraia. Jandira despairs when she finds out that Roni will live with them when she gets out of jail. Paula and Marcelo kiss. Flávia spends the night with Murilo. Betina trains in secret pole dancing. Jandira talks to her ex-husband about Roni. Tina makes peace with Tigger, and Soraia watches the two. Flávia has a hallucination at the door of the police station and ends up losing her dollars.
