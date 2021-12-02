The most expensive cities in the world to live in, according to the global ranking

General view of a beach near the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel (1 November 2021)

Tel Aviv’s rise to the top of the rankings was mainly attributed to the rising appreciation of Israel’s currency

Tel Aviv was considered the most expensive city in the world to live in, at a time when rising inflation and supply chain problems are driving up prices around the world.

The Israeli city came in first for the first time in a survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the analysis and research arm of British magazine The Economist.

Last year, Tel Aviv was in fifth place. By topping the list, he pushed Paris into second place, along with Singapore.

Damascus, Syria, ravaged by civil war, was considered the cheapest in the world.

