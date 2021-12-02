The most expensive cities in the world to live in now | World

Tel Aviv, in Israel, surpassed Hong Kong and Singapore to become the most expensive city in the world to live, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
The Israeli city rose from fifth place last year to the top of the “Worldwide Cost of Living 2021” report for the first time, pushing Paris to second place along with Singapore. Zurich and Hong Kong complete the top five.
The rising shekel (Israeli currency) and rising prices for goods, including groceries and transport, were the main factors in Tel Aviv’s first place, according to the EIU.
Cyclist in Tel Aviv, Israel: City is considered the most expensive in the world today — Photo: Adam Jang/Unsplash
According to the report, the prices of the studied goods and services increased by 3.5% compared to last year in local currency, higher than the 1.9% increase recorded by the study between 2019 and 2020. The inflation rate increased at the fastest level in the last five years. The increase was greater for the transportation sector, as oil prices caused gasoline to become 21% more expensive.
Other important findings from the study include:
- Pomegranate had the biggest drop in ranking, from 32nd to 48th place;
- tehran jumped from 79th to 29th place after the US re-imposed sanctions against Iran;
- Hong Kong is where the Gasoline is more expensive, with a liter costing US$ 2.50
- Prices of cigarettes brands rose 6.7% on average
- Damascus, the Syrian capital, remains the cheapest city in the world
“Although most economies around the world are now recovering from covid-19 vaccines, many major cities are still experiencing spikes in cases, leading to social constraints. This disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices,” said Upasana Dutt, head of the EIU’s reporting, in a statement.
“In the coming year, we expect to see the cost of living rise even more in many cities as wages rise in many sectors. However, we also expect central banks to cautiously raise interest rates to contain inflation. Therefore, the price increase should start to moderate from this year’s level.”
The biannual survey conducted by the EIU compares more than 400 prices individually on 200 products and services in 173 cities.
See below which are the 10 most expensive cities in the world
- Tel Aviv
- Paris
- Singapore
- Zurich
- Hong Kong
- New York
- Geneva
- Copenhagen
- Los Angeles
- Osaka