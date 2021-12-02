The stock market retreats again and closes at the minimum of the year amid fears about the resistance of the Ômicron variant to vaccines

RIO — After approaching the level of 100,000 points on Tuesday, the Stock Exchange recovered part of the fall at the end of the day. Even so, it closed the trading session at the lowest level of the year, with a devaluation of 0.87%, at 101,915 points. It was the worst performance for the Ibovespa since the 6th of November 2020, when the index reached 100,925 points.

The Ibovespa accumulated a fall of 1.53% this month, lagging behind investments such as savings and fixed income securities. Inflation-indexed government bonds were the most profitable investments in November.

The speeches of the president of the Federal Reserve, American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, weighed on the performance of the Brazilian stock market, implying that the withdrawal of stimulus to the economy in that country can be anticipated, which makes emerging countries less attractive to investors.

After the mild recovery rehearsed the day before, negative sentiment has also returned to dominate global markets with fears that existing immunizers against Covid-19 will be less effective in combating the new variant of the coronavirus, Ômicron.

The possibility of an increase in interest rates in the United States and risk aversion favored the American currency, which increased 0.48%, quoted at R$ 5.6372.

— If this new variant generates more serious problems and eventually more drastic measures are taken, such as a lockdown, this time the Fed will not feed the market with stimulus measures. In fact, quite the opposite, which causes greater concern about a process of economic slowdown expected for next year – emphasizes Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

In the domestic scenario, investors also reflected the approval of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Senate. The expectation is that the proposal is approved by the plenary of the Senate by next Thursday.

To ensure approval by the CCJ, the government relented and agreed to withdraw from the expenditure ceiling, which limits the growth of expenditures to inflation, the precatories of the Fundametal Maintenance and Development Fund and the Appreciation of Teaching (Fundef).

The Stock Exchange moved away from the lows of the day after the result.

Future interest rates adjusted downwards, with market agents considering a possible slowdown in the global economy.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2023 dropped from 11.90% in the previous adjustment to 11.865% and the DI rate for January 2024 dropped from 11.72% to 11.665%.

On the other hand, the DI for January 2025 dropped from 11.59% to 11.49% and the DI for January 2027 dropped to 11.39% compared to 11.57% in the previous reading.

Faster withdrawal of stimuli

This Tuesday, Powell appeared at the Senate Banking Committee alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

He pointed out that the new variant poses additional challenges on the Fed’s path to both meeting inflation and full employment targets.

In a preview of the speech, which was released on Monday, Powell said that Ômicron could intensify supply chain disruptions.

– The recent increase in the Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Ômicron variant pose negative risks for employment and economic activity and increase uncertainty for inflation,” he said.

The Fed chairman said the strong recovery of the US economy and high inflation could justify ending the Fed’s asset purchases, the so-called “tapering”, earlier than planned for next year, although the new Ômicron strain poses a new risk for prospects.

“I think it’s appropriate for us to discuss at the next meeting, which will be in a few weeks, whether it’s appropriate to end our shopping a few months earlier. In these two weeks we will get more data and learn more about the new variant.

The Fed is currently scheduled to complete its asset-buying program by mid-2022, in accordance with a plan announced in early November.

The bank’s lawmakers will meet on December 14 and 15, where they will be able to make the decision to accelerate the gradual reduction.

After the statements, equities fell here and abroad, with investors betting that the quicker end of the reduction could lead to an interest rate hike early next year, therefore sooner than previously anticipated.

Fed officials have consistently said they want to end the process before raising interest rates.

For the market analyst at Guide Investimentos, Rodrigo Crespi, the negative news coming from abroad ended up overshadowing the expected approval of the PEC by the market.

Crespi highlights Powell’s speech as one of the main responsible for the bitter sentiment of investors on the trading floor.

—We have to take into account that, in the beginning, Covid-19 is deflationary. But he (Powell) said that he is going to retire the transitory language of inflation, which made the market read with an acceleration of the withdrawal of stimuli.

Vaccines may not be effective

Powell’s statement is added to that of Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel. In an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times, Bancel said that current vaccines may not be as effective against Ômicron.

He also stated that it will take months to develop a new immunizer that is effective against the new strain.

— There’s no way (effectiveness) can be on the same level, I think… I think there will be a substantial drop (in effectiveness). I don’t know how much, as we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I spoke to were in line with ‘This is not going to be good,’” Bancel told the FT.

Moderna’s shares, traded on Nasdaq, retreated 4.36%.

Falls in Europe and the USA

What worries the markets are the possible impacts of new economic restrictions on world economic activity, which was still recovering from the consequences left by the pandemic.

In the United States, stock exchanges operated in decline. The Dow Jones index dropped 1.86% and the S&P 1.90%. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange dropped 1.55%.

In Europe, stock exchanges closed with declines. The London Stock Exchange yielded 0.71% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 1.18%. In Paris, there was a drop of 0.81%.

On the European continent, the highlight is also the consumer price index in the euro zone, which rose 4.9% in November on an annual comparison basis. In October, the increase was 4.1%, also on an annual basis.

The data were released on Tuesday by the European Union statistics office, Eurostat. It is the fastest pace of acceleration in the eurozone since July 1991.

Asian stock markets closed, mostly, with declines. The Nikkei index, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 1.63%. In Hong Kong, the drop was 1.58% and, in China, there was a slight increase of 0.03%.

Actions

Among the shares on the Brazilian stock exchange, Petrobras common (PETR3, with voting rights) rose 0.13% and preferred (PETR4, without voting rights), 0.37%, despite the drop in oil prices abroad .

The January contract for Brent crude yielded 3.91%, trading at $70.57 a barrel.

But investors reacted positively to the speech of Petrobras president Joaquim Silva e Luna, during a presentation in New York to analysts, that the company has management freedom and that the state-owned company will deliver what it promised to shareholders in its new dividend policy.

Vale’s common shares (VALE3) rose 0.24%.

In the financial sector, the preferred shares of Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) fell by 1.24% and 1.68%.

Shares of Locaweb (LWSA3) and Méliuz (CASH3) fell 10.09% and 9.12%, respectively.

CVC’s preferred shares (CVCB3) fell by 6.87%.

The biggest hikes came from CCR (CCRO3), up 4.6%, and Yduqs (YDUC3), up 4.35%.