‘The Voice Brasil’: Teló completes his team and Lulu Santos gets excited on the last night of Batalhas | 2021

⭐ Teló defines a team and participates in an exclusive digital dynamic

‘The Voice Brasil’: Teló will need to cut his team in half in an exclusive dynamic on the program’s website — Photo: Globo

After much anticipation, here is the date for Michel Teló to officially join the other technicians on the reality stage: it will be this Thursday, 12/2, at the premiere of Batalha dos Técnicos.

+ Check out how Michel Teló’s team was after the Battles phase, on ‘The Voice Brasil’

After the last night of Batalhas, Teló closed his team with 17 voices, but he will need to reduce it in half through an exclusive digital dynamic, which can be followed right here, on the program’s website. The voices will be divided into duos and trios to face a new stage of the musical challenge. Let there be a heart, friends!

1 of 2 Time Teló after Batalhas — Photo: TV Globo Team Teló after Batalhas — Photo: TV Globo

See details here 🔽

Michel Teló defines his team’s new formation in exclusive dynamics at Gshow; understand!

⭐ Lulu’s excitement

We don’t even need to comment on how much fun the coaches have to the sound of the participants! But Lulu Santos has increasingly proven to be our icon of animation! The singer plays in the presentations and shows that he can always work and have fun at the same time!

‘The Voice Brasil’: Lulu Santos, IZA and Claudia Leitte dance in the show’s Battles — Photo: Globo

Lysa Ngaca and Manu Semiguen sing ‘Chain Of Fools’

⭐ Christina Aguilera’s success rocks dispute

Is it DIVA success you want? So check out the performance of Barbara Nery and Nyah! The two razed the version of “Hurt“, in Christina Aguilera, and left Charlie Brown even without words. “I have nothing to talk about, just take my hat off,” said the coach.

2 of 2 ‘The Voice Brasil’: Bárbara Nery and Nyah sing ‘Hurt’ during the Battles — Photo: Globo ‘The Voice Brasil’: Bárbara Nery and Nyah sing ‘Hurt’ during the Battles — Photo: Globo

Barbara Nery and Nyah sing ‘Hurt’