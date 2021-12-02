Tierry goes on top of Gabi Martins’ manager at a birthday party – Famous

Gabi Martins and Tierry (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Charles Sartori)

the birthday party of



Gabi Martins



which happened this Tuesday night (30/11), in a live house in



Vila Olmpia



, south of



So Paulo



, was marked by a confused. The singer



tierry



he almost got punched with the singer’s manager,



Junior Csar



.

According to the columnist’s information



Fbia Oliveira



, from the portal



In off



, the countryman got angry after being prevented from asking his girlfriend to marry him during his 25th birthday.

The ex-BBB manager thought the request would steal the spotlight from the artist’s new release, the EP titled



pisser



.

According to the publication, for the businessman, if the engagement happened, the next day, the personal life of



Gab



and



tierry



it would stay in the spotlight and the music career in the background.

The hit owner’s plan



Rita



was frustrated by the desire of the singer herself, who sided with



Junior Csar



.

Angered, at being prevented from getting engaged and after being told off by his own girlfriend, he left the celebration early.

After the publication of the note,



Martins



contacted the journalist and denied the episode.

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Whoever gave this information is quite wrong. No one was barred from anything. You should have gone and seen it with your own eyes before publishing,” he snapped.

However, the column released an exclusive video, where the



tierry



reveals that he was prevented from making the request.

“I was going to ask her to be engaged, but I was forbidden to ask her to be engaged.” tierry

