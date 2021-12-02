Tierry goes on top of Gabi Martins’ manager at a birthday party – Famous

the birthday party of
Gabi Martins
which happened this Tuesday night (30/11), in a live house in
Vila Olmpia
, south of
So Paulo
, was marked by a confused. The singer
tierry
he almost got punched with the singer’s manager,
Junior Csar
.
According to the columnist’s information
Fbia Oliveira
, from the portal
In off
, the countryman got angry after being prevented from asking his girlfriend to marry him during his 25th birthday.
The ex-BBB manager thought the request would steal the spotlight from the artist’s new release, the EP titled
pisser
.
According to the publication, for the businessman, if the engagement happened, the next day, the personal life of
Gab
and
tierry
it would stay in the spotlight and the music career in the background.
The hit owner’s plan
Rita
was frustrated by the desire of the singer herself, who sided with
Junior Csar
.
Angered, at being prevented from getting engaged and after being told off by his own girlfriend, he left the celebration early.
After the publication of the note,
Martins
contacted the journalist and denied the episode.
“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Whoever gave this information is quite wrong. No one was barred from anything. You should have gone and seen it with your own eyes before publishing,” he snapped.
However, the column released an exclusive video, where the
tierry
reveals that he was prevented from making the request.
“I was going to ask her to be engaged, but I was forbidden to ask her to be engaged.”
tierry
Check out the video below: