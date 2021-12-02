Tierry goes on top of Gabi Martins’ manager at a birthday party – Famous

reproduce
Gabi Martins and Tierry (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Charles Sartori)

the birthday party of

Gabi Martins

which happened this Tuesday night (30/11), in a live house in

Vila Olmpia

, south of

So Paulo

, was marked by a confused. The singer


tierry

he almost got punched with the singer’s manager,

Junior Csar

.

According to the columnist’s information

Fbia Oliveira

, from the portal

In off

, the countryman got angry after being prevented from asking his girlfriend to marry him during his 25th birthday.

The ex-BBB manager thought the request would steal the spotlight from the artist’s new release, the EP titled

pisser

.

According to the publication, for the businessman, if the engagement happened, the next day, the personal life of

Gab

and

tierry

it would stay in the spotlight and the music career in the background.

The hit owner’s plan

Rita

was frustrated by the desire of the singer herself, who sided with

Junior Csar

.

Angered, at being prevented from getting engaged and after being told off by his own girlfriend, he left the celebration early.

After the publication of the note,

Martins

contacted the journalist and denied the episode.

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. Whoever gave this information is quite wrong. No one was barred from anything. You should have gone and seen it with your own eyes before publishing,” he snapped.

However, the column released an exclusive video, where the

tierry

reveals that he was prevented from making the request.

“I was going to ask her to be engaged, but I was forbidden to ask her to be engaged.”

tierry

Check out the video below:

