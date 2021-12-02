Tired and penniless, migrants return to southern Mexico – News

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Haitians, started on Tuesday (30) the return to the starting point of a journey started the day before, in the south of the country. Mexico, amid fatigue, lack of money and little support from the authorities for the displacement, which had been agreed last week.

Entire families, carrying their belongings on their backs, began walking the 25 km separating Huehuetán from Tapachula, near the Mexico-Guatemala border, after authorities said they would not be taken to other parts of the country immediately, despite pressure from foreigners, who blocked roads.

“I’m going to Tapachula. […] Everything is difficult: no more money, no one wants to help us,” Bruno Noel, a Haitian migrant walking to Tapachula, told Reuters. “I don’t know what we’re going to live on,” he added, visibly tired, carrying a large backpack on his shoulders.

Like Noel, hundreds of other migrants started on Tuesday (30) to return to Tapachula, where, according to them, they will wait for the authorities’ response to be transported to other regions of the country, in order to regularize their migratory status and achieve job.

Last week, Mexican authorities began transporting thousands of migrants who had been detained for months in Tapachula to other regions of the country by bus, with the promise of regularizing their immigration status, amid pressures that include blocking roads.

“Blocking streets is a crime. […] If they continue blocking streets, they will not only be migrants, they will also be criminals,” Hugo Cuellar, from the National Institute of Migration, told a group of migrants in Huehuetán.

