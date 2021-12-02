Paulo Moura – 09:03 | updated on 12/01/2021 09:25



Globo decided to sell transmission towers (illustrative image) Photo: Pixabay

Apparently, layoffs are not the only strategy adopted by Globo to try to reduce the company’s current costs. This is indicated by a report published by the website Notícias da TV this Wednesday (1), which points out that the station closed the sale of no less than 17 transmission towers in several cities in Brazil to the company IHS, which is located in the Nigeria.

According to the website, the purpose of the transaction carried out by Globo would be to raise money to invest in more productions, but it would also focus on reducing operating costs. The contract is expected to go into effect in January, but even after the sale, the station must continue to use the transmitters, that is, using the towers to broadcast its free-to-air TV signal.

Along with the sale of the towers, the station also sold 16 properties where part of the antennas are located. These, in turn, were sold by the San Gimignano company. According to a balance sheet for the last quarter, released by columnist Guilherme Ravache, from Notícias da TV, Grupo Globo spent 28% more compared to the same period in 2020 with technical operations.

Therefore, Globo’s objective with the sale is to reduce by up to 25% what is spent on these operations. To the Economic Defense Administration Council (Cade), the company confirmed that the decision was “an opportunity to divest assets, providing cost reduction with an activity secondary to the main business”.

Although the value of the sale has been kept secret by Cade, market sources informed Notícias da TV that such a transaction does not cost less than R$ 200 million. The board decided to approve the deal without restrictions on the understanding that IHS has only 20% of the Brazilian tower market.

