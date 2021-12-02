Tom Holland posts Tobey Maguire meme and people go crazy

The actor Tom Holland seems to have fun by teasing anxious fans with Spider-Man: No Return Home – it’s no wonder that, now, he simply released a meme with Tobey Maguire on the social networks.

Fashion to celebrate all styles, with unmissable offers and free shipping options? Check out this Christmas GIFT GUIDE at unbelievable prices. Click here.

In a temporary post on Instagram Stories at dawn this Tuesday (30), Holland shared a ticket buying joke for his own film – which jammed specialized sites last Monday (29) and sold out in a few minutes.

Everything was due to the fact that the image used in the meme brought Maguire in his fighting costume like the first Spider-Man, there at the beginning of the first movie – which has absolutely nothing to do with No Return Home.

The joke was that the Stubborn fans are easily identifiable and cinema employees don’t even need to ask which movie they are buying.

However, that didn’t stop the audience from starting to have wild ideas about the “real meaning” behind the post.

Check out some fan reactions to Tom Holland’s post:

Tom Holland promoting #SpiderManNoWayHome with a Spidey meme by Tobey Maguire… Calm, dizzy heart 😭 pic.twitter.com/v976nFskNC — Margable 🏹 (@_Margable) December 1, 2021

tom holland chooses a photo of exactly tobey to represent a meme. am i crazy?? — 𝖘𝖔𝖚𝖟𝖆𝖆𝖆𝖆🍀 (@csouzawx) December 1, 2021

Tom holland posting a meme on tobey maguire’s face dressed as a spider 🤨🤨 — 𝓛 (@lvlylp) December 1, 2021

About Tom Holland

Thomas Stanley Holland, better known as Tom Holland, was born on June 1, 1996 in London, capital of the United Kingdom. He began his acting career after a choreographer saw him dancing at school and, shortly thereafter, became part of a stage play.

Holland made its theater debut with the film The Impossible, released in 2012, when he played the actors’ son Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. His performance was so praised that his name became considered for the oscar, but the indication did not come.

In June 2015, Holland rose to stardom after being chosen to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

he already interpreted Peter parker in five different films in the franchise: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Back Home, Avengers: Infinite War, Avengers: Ultimatum and Spider-Man: Away from Home.

The actor must bring the hero back to life in his third solo film at UCM, which opens in theaters in December 2021, as well as another feature that is part of the movie franchise.



Want to submit a list or article? (You can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!