Torcida do Flamengo campaigns for the return of Jorge Jesus, and agent will meet with Marcos Braz, says the newspaper

At the end of the 2-1 victory over Ceará, at Maracanã, the more than 48 thousand rubro-negros who went to the stadium sang the song known since 2019: ‘Hello, hello, hello… Mister! Mister!’. After Renato Gaúcho’s departure, the fans of the Flamengo reinforces the campaign for the return of Jorge Jesus, current coach of Benfica. According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’, Bruno Macedo, the coach’s agent, will meet with Marcos Braz, the club’s football VP, in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the publication, the meeting will still be informal. Flamengo – without a coach since Monday – has presidential elections to be held on Saturday. Jorge Jesus, on the other hand, has a contract with Benfica until July 2022. The team fluctuates in the season, but is fighting for classification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League and, according to the Record, an evaluation will be made at the turn of the year, after the phase Champions groups and classics for the Portuguese league.

The fans’ affection for Jorge Jesus reverberated even among the players. Everton Ribeiro, captain of the team, spoke about the screams after the victory over Ceará, at Maracanã: “It’s the result of his work (Mister)”, said the number 7.

From the stands to social media: the campaign to hire Jorge Jesus continued this Wednesday, with fans using #MisterNoFlamengo. There were thousands of posts in the early hours of the day.