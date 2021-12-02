Trade balance has deficit of $1.3 billion in November, first negative balance since January | Economy

The Ministry of Economy informed this Wednesday (1) that the trade balance registered deficit of US$1.307 billion in November this year.

O deficit is registered when imports exceed exports. When the opposite happens, that is, exports exceed imports, the result is surplus.

In all, according to the government, the imports totaled US$ 21.603 billion in November, and the exports, US$ 20.296 billion.

According to official data, the November result represents the first negative balance since January (deficit of US$ 205 million). It also represents a worsening compared to November 2020, when a surplus of US$ 2.488 billion was registered.

According to the Ministry of Economy, exports, based on the daily average, registered an increase of 23.2% in November compared to the same period last year. Purchases from abroad advanced 53.1%.

Trade balance November 2021 result Source: Ministry of Economy

According to the undersecretary of Foreign Trade Intelligence and Statistics at the Ministry, Herlon Brandão, there was an acceleration in the purchase of goods and also in the value of imported products, concentrated in fuels in general, natural gas, electricity, fertilizers and medicines.

Also according to Brandão, the import of vaccines against Covid also contributed to the worsening of the trade balance result. These products are counted as medicines.

Find out the sectors that had the greatest increase in exports:

Nickel ores and their concentrates: +41,689.1%;

+41,689.1%; “Soft”, crude, refined or fractionated vegetable fats and oils: +1,025.6%;

+1,025.6%; Semi-finished products, ingots and other primary forms of iron or steel: +217.5%;

+217.5%; Soy: +163.1%;

+163.1%; Aluminum ores and concentrates: +120.4%;

+120.4%; Pig iron, Spiegel, sponge iron or steel and ferroalloys: +55%;

+55%; Crude petroleum oils, crude: +27.6%;

In the imports, the sectors that made the most purchases were:

Natural gas, liquefied or not: +925.1%;

+925.1%; Unground corn, except sweet corn: +433.8%;

+433.8%; Barley, unground: +268.7%;

+268.7%; Charcoal, even powdered, but not agglomerated: +254.7%;

+254.7%; Fertilizers or chemical fertilizers (except raw fertilizers): +165.7%;

+165.7%; Petroleum fuel oils (except crude oils): +162.9%;

+162.9%; Other base metal ores and concentrates: +162.5%;

+162.5%; Medicines and pharmaceuticals, except veterinary: +136.5%;

+136.5%; Crude oils from petroleum or bituminous minerals, crude: +103.2%

Despite the November deficit, the trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 57.191 billion in the accumulated result for the first 11 months of this year, a new record for the period. The government’s official historical series begins in 1989.

The positive balance also already surpassed the result of last year, when the trade surplus totaled US$ 50.393 billion (revised value).

From January to November this year, exports totaled US$ 256.096 billion, an increase of 34.9% in the daily average compared to the same period last year, and imports totaled US$ 198.905 billion, with growth of 39.7% .

The partial surplus of 2021 took place in a year marked by the increase in the prices of “commodities” (products with a basic price, such as food, oil and minerals), in addition to the rise of the US currency — which also makes Brazilian products abroad cheaper.

After advancing almost 30% last year, the US currency appreciated another 8.68% in the first eleven months of 2021. On this Tuesday (30th), closing of November, the dollar was quoted at R$ 5 .6372. See more quotes