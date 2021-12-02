Trump tested positive for Covid just before debate with Biden – News

Former US President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, then negative, three days before the debate with Democrat Joe Biden on September 29, 2020, according to a book by his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, of which The Guardian newspaper obtained a copy and whose information the Republican tycoon denies.

Mark Meadows argues in book The Chief’s Chief (The Boss of the Boss), which will be published next week, that “nothing would stop Trump” from debating his Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential election, which awarded Biden a victory much questioned by his rival.

The last chief of staff of the former president assures that Trump presented, at the time of the positive test, carried out on September 26, 2020, signs of tiredness and symptoms of a “mild cold”.

Mark Meadows said he warned Trump about his positive test while he was aboard Air Force One on his way to a campaign rally, according to The Guardian.

He says that after the first test, carried out with an “old method”, a second analysis was carried out with a system considered “much more accurate”, the “Binax”. This time, the result was negative, which Trump saw as “full permission” to continue with his agenda. A week after the event, Trump was in hospital with the illness.

On October 2, he announced on his Twitter account that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. This Wednesday, however, the Republican billionaire argued that Meadows’ claims are false.

“The story that I had Covid before, or during, the first debate is false news. In fact, a test showed that I didn’t have Covid before the debate,” he said.

Trump’s assistant

Mark Meadows, a former Republican congressman, fully supported Trump in his harsh criticism of the election results.

After resisting for weeks, on Tuesday Meadows agreed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 invasion of the US Congress.

The committee wants to know if Trump and those around him, including the Meadows, were in line with the throng of Republican supporters who stormed the Capitol and temporarily prevented lawmakers from validating Biden’s victory.

Meadows remained in the background during his time at the White House, but the investigation and his book put him in the spotlight.